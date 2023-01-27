Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Peugeot’s Updated 2008 Spotted Near The Arctic Circle
Sales of small SUVs in Europe are as popular as ever, and almost every automaker has at least one offering in the segment. Peugeot is regularly in the top spots with the 2008 and wants to keep it this way, which is why they are already working on a mid-lifecycle update. The facelifted Peugeot 2008 made its spy debut in the Arctic Circle, giving us the first hints about what is about to change.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A3 Facelift Spied With Digital-Look DRLs
Last week we got our first look at the facelifted Audi S3 and speculated that it wouldn’t be long until we saw the first spy shots of its more sensible A3 brother. And as if by magic, here they are. Though both the A3 and S3 will be introduced...
Carscoops
Toyota Launches Factory Refresh Program For The 86 In Japan
The first-gen Toyota 86 was originally introduced in 2011, then named GT86, and while this doesn’t seem that long ago, the automaker is launching a new factory refresh program in Japan. The recently announced 86Re:Project is designed for Toyota 86 owners who want all of their vehicle’s mechanical components to return to brand-new condition, so they can extract the maximum performance and driving pleasure out of the sportscar.
Carscoops
Ford Slashes Mach-E Prices By Up To $5,900 In Response To Tesla
Ford is cutting up to $5,900 off the price of its Mustang Mach-E as it prepares to massively scale production of its electric crossover. Prices for the 2023 Mach-E drop by between $600 and $5,900 depending on trim in a move that comes only weeks after Tesla announced huge price cuts of its own.
Carscoops
2024 Nissan Z NISMO Spied, Could Pack A 500 HP Punch
Nissan introduced the redesigned Z last year, but we’re already looking forward to the upcoming Nismo variant. As you can see in these photos and video caught by a member of the Nissan Z Club, two prototypes were recently caught undergoing testing in Arizona. While one of the prototypes...
Carscoops
America, This Is Your 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor
A 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor has been pictured rolling down the production line at the carmaker’s Michigan Assembly Plant, providing us with our first opportunity to see the pickup in U.S. specification. While the latest-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is already available in markets including Australia and across Europe, Americans...
Carscoops
ABT’s Audi RSQ8-S Has Racy Looks And A Boatload Of Power
While the Audi RS Q8 could be considered as a cheaper alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, it’s not quite as striking as its Italian sibling. That’s where ABT comes in with its RSQ8-S package. The kit is not as overt or as eye-catching as some others from the...
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
Carscoops
2024 Mazda CX-90 Eyes The Luxury Segment With Familiar Looks But 340HP Inline-Six Turbo
Mazda has finally taken the wraps off its new North American-focused SUV, the 2024 CX-90. Powered by the most powerful gasoline engine ever built by the automaker, as well as a nearly-as-powerful plug-in hybrid drivetrain, and featuring plenty of Japanese style, the new SUV is going after the premium segment’s heavy hitters.
Carscoops
GM Surprises With Record 2022 Earnings Of $14.5 Billion
General Motors has exceeded expectations as the company posted fourth-quarter revenues of $43.1 billion as well as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.8 billion. As a result, the company finished 2022 with $156.7 billion in revenue and record earnings (EBIT) of $14.5 billion. While that sounds good, CNBC noted the company’s net income and profit margin fell, while they also ended up spending $511 million in the fourth quarter to buyout Buick dealers who didn’t want to embrace EVs.
Carscoops
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Achieves Target Of Up To 361-Mile EPA Range
Hyundai published the final EPA-estimated figures of all trims of the Ioniq 6, achieving the initial targets. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range with 18-inch wheels is the trim that can go the furthest on a full charge, with 361 miles (581 km) of EPA-estimated range and a combined energy consumption of 140 MGPe. The latter is better than the 131 MGPe rating of the rival Tesla Model 3 RWD and matches the Lucid Air which sits at the top of the 2023 Top Ten Vehicles list on the Fueleconomy.gov website.
Carscoops
Unleash Your Inner Speed Demon With A 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C
Few brands have quite the same racing pedigree as Porsche and at Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction running from March 2-3, a particularly special 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C will be available. This car was built by Kremer Racing and only ever raced twice, namely at the 24...
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Makes The Mazda2 Look Like A Hot Hatch
The lifecycle of the third-gen Mazda2 has just been expanded thanks to a second facelift, which made the supermini look sportier than ever. Still, the Japanese tuner Auto Exe is here for those who want something even spicier in terms of styling, making the Mazda2 look like the hotter variant we never got from the factory.
Carscoops
First Glance At The 2023 F1 Grid: Haas Unveils VF-23 Livery
Haas has just unveiled the livery for their 2023 Formula 1 car, called VF-23, giving us a look at the first of the ten different cars populating this year’s grid. It’s worth noting that this is just a livery reveal (to avoid giving away details of their car to the competition), and as such, the car used to display it is just a show car. For the real deal, we’ll have to wait until the shakedown at Silverstone on February 11 (or pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 23-25), and even then, the car could still change before the start of the first race in Bahrain on March 5.
Carscoops
Beware, Some BMW i4 And iX Models May Not Produce A Pedestrian Warning Sound
BMW is recalling more than 3,400 of its all-electric i4 and iX models in the United States because of a problem with the pedestrian warning system. A recall notice reveals that during vehicle start-up, the external artificial sound generator control unit may experience a fault. As such, the control unit software may not generate the required external artificial sound and subsequently not fully conform to FMVSS 141 Section 5.
Carscoops
Driven: 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD Will Silence The Naysayers
Sure, the Genesis GV60 may share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 but it feels like a completely different car. In fact, it is one of the very best electric vehicles currently on sale. Most would agree that the Genesis brand has been on quite a...
Carscoops
Toyota Says Data Proves EV-Only Policy Is Worse For The Planet
Despite doing more than another carmaker to popularize the idea of hybrid technology, Toyota has been slow to enter the full EV market and has received flak as a result. But now Toyota claims it has the data to prove that going all-in on EVs as many rival automakers have committed to do, isn’t just a bad business decision, it could be bad for the environment. The firm’s Chief Scientist, Gill Pratt, says it makes far more sense for car companies to offer cars with different energy sources, including hybrids and hydrogen.
Carscoops
Michigan Is Campaigning Hard For A $3.5 Billion Ford-CATL Battery Plant
A $3.5 billion battery plant to be constructed by Ford and Chinese battery manufacturing CATL could be located in Marshall, Michigan. Ford has not stated where it plans to construct the battery plant, nor has it even named specific sites it is considering, nor the states in which they’re located. Nevertheless, the chief executive of the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance that controls the 1,900-acre site, Jim Durian, says that at least two companies are interested in it.
Carscoops
Unique Ford Ka Quattro Has Rally-Inspired Looks And Audi S3 Underpinnings
The first generation of the Ford Ka was a cute little city car, but a mechanic and car enthusiast combined his skills and imagination to create what he describes as an absolute weapon. The pictured Ford Ka Quattro hides a heavily tuned Audi S3 drivetrain under its wide bodykit, making it one of the (if not the) fastest in the world.
Carscoops
Next-gen Audi A8 To Adopt Grandsphere Concept Looks As An All-Electric Luxury Sedan
Audi confirmed that the 2021 Audi Grandsphere concept is closely previewing the next generation of the A8 flagship which will feature a fully electric powertrain and will be based on the PPE architecture. The Audi A8 E-Tron is set to debut in 2024, as a direct rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the BMW i7.
