Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Poses With Lil Baby, Meek Mill, & Kevin Hart As His 49ers Get Blown Out
James Harden has completely embraced Philadelphia ever since joining the 76ers. Overall, Harden has been great with the team, and as it stands, they are on a nice little run. Having said that, there are a lot of fans out there who would like to see him with the team for a long time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Edwards Reveals Insane Diet
Anthony Edwards has strange eating habits. Anthony Edwards is one of the more interesting players in the NBA right now. He has always had a unique perspective on the game, and his media interactions are always hilarious. Overall, he is the future of the Timberwolves, and the fanbase is happy to have him around.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chandler Parsons Roasted For Bizarre LeBron James Comment
Chandler Parsons is eating his words right now. Chandler Parsons used to play in the NBA, although these days, he spends his time commenting on the game. Overall, Parsons has had some very interesting takes, to say the least. This is especially true when talking about some of the best players in the entire league.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Leads Eagles Onto The Field: Watch
Uzi turned out to be a good luck charm. Lil Uzi Vert comes from Philadelphia and he has always shown an interest in his city’s sports teams. Philadelphia has a rich sports culture, even if the fans are known for being some of the craziest in North America. However, a lot of players love being in Philly.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Seal Secret Handshake With A Kiss
Marcus Jordan shows off his secret handshake with his “twin” Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 48 are officially an item. After months of speculation, Jordan and Pippen made their relationship IG official. Marcus Jordan shared a video of him and his “twin” on Instagram as they showed off their secret handshake and sealed it with a kiss. Jordan used Drake and 21 Savage’s “Treacherous Twins” to soundtrack the Reel. He captioned the post, “Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Anansa Sims Defends Matt Barnes Following Fight At 49ers Game
Anansa Sims wants people to know that Matt Barnes isn’t at fault for what happened with her ex-husband. Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have been going through a lot over the past week. As we previously reported, Barnes got into an altercation with Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. This all happened at the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, it was a heated incident that led to Barnes spitting on Patterson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Derulo Breaks Foot Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance
Jason Derulo has reportedly suffered a broken foot but still intends to perform at the Super Bowl. Jason Derulo has broken his foot just two weeks prior to his performance for the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LVII. TMZ reports that the singer is left walking with a cane after suffering the injury during a game of basketball, earlier this month. Derulo went up for a rebound but landed awkwardly on another player’s foot.
Comments / 0