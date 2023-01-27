Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVII?
There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.
FOX Sports
Why Texans defense, future QB have bright outlook under new coach DeMeco Ryans
The Texans were not just bad defending the run in 2022. They were historically bad. Houston allowed 170.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season, by far dead last in the NFL. It was the worst mark since the 2008 Detroit Lions (172.1 rushing yards allowed/game). In 2022, Texans opponents could abandon the pass completely knowing they could still be successful. Like vs. the Titans in Week 18, when Tennessee had just 10 pass attempts, including just one in the second half, to 45 runs in a 17-10 victory. Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards on 6.8 yards per carry in the contest.
FOX Sports
Who should Nick Saban hire to fill BOTH coordinator positions? | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the best candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator positions at Alabama. Will Nick Saban hire someone from outside of his coaching tree?
FOX Sports
Reich's offensive background helped him land Carolina job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said Frank Reich’s strong and qualified background as an offensive-minded coach is one of the primary reasons he hired him as the team’s new head coach. And, ultimately, one of the reasons the Panthers passed on bringing back...
FOX Sports
Does Brock Purdy's UCL tear leave a spot for Tom Brady on 49ers? | THE CARTON SHOW
It looks like the San Francisco 49ers are out yet another quarterback. It's being reported that Brock Purdy has injured his UCL, and the complete tear will require surgery, putting the QB out for 6 months. Craig Carton explores the odds that the Niners will make a play for Tom Brady, who's rumored to be open to leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for greener pastures.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII
Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
FOX Sports
49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly out at least 6 months after tearing UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow in Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will likely need surgery, the NFL Network reported Monday. Purdy is seeking a second opinion on the elbow while he and the team are hoping that he...
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.
FOX Sports
Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts is an 'easy guy to pay' | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Jalen Hurts plays a big role of that not only from his play but tangibles and leadership on and off the field. Colin Cowherd explains what makes Hurts stand out leadership wise, similar to Joe Burrow, along with why the Philly QB deserves to be paid.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton’s innovation, experience should help fix Russell Wilson
After an extensive search, Denver Broncos CEO Greg Penner landed perhaps the first person he targeted to lead his franchise out of the doldrums in Sean Payton. The veteran NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints spent the past season working as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Payton's biggest challenge ahead with the fledgling Broncos will be fixing what ails Russell Wilson.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
FOX Sports
Packers reportedly prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason at odds for the third year in a row. This time, the two sides might actually part ways. Trading the four-time NFL MVP remains an option for financial reasons, the state of the franchise and ultimately the feelings of both the team and Rodgers, ESPN reported Sunday.
Comments / 0