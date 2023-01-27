Read full article on original website
Lima News
Reminisce: Davenport’s ministry in Lima
When Hollywood came to Lima in 1980 to film the made-for-TV movie “Attica,” Lima State Hospital stood in for the New York State prison, site of a deadly 1971 uprising, while many local people got a taste of moviemaking as extras and some even landed minor speaking parts.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
We’d better enjoy all these roses before a blast of cold weather withers them away. Rose: To First National Bank, which opened its first location in Lima over the weekend, at 2580 Eastown Road. It’s nice to see the Pandora-based bank continuing to grow. Rose: To Diane Urban,...
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
Over 270 houses, commercial buildings set to be demolished in Miami Valley
Hundreds of buildings, from houses to commercial structures, will be demolished as part of Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. 599 dilapidated and abandoned structures across 15 counties in Ohio will be demolished so that the land can be “reused for new businesses, housing, or...
Lima News
Allen County Public Health warns of spoof robocalls, voicemails
LIMA — Allen County Public Health officials on Friday warned residents of automated phone calls impersonating the agency to discuss personal health matters, a subject the health department does not discuss or disclose via robocall or voicemail. Residents who receive an unexpected call from ACPH are urged to hang...
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Spencerville arrested on a charge of pandering
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Spencerville mayor was arrested for allegedly taping teenage girls while they were undressing. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs has been charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department contacted them to assist in an investigation into a possible pandering charge. Two teenage girls were interviewed and they say that their mother's boyfriend may have been recording them while they were undressing. The deputies served two search warrants, one for a laptop and the other for a home in Spencerville. Briggs is currently in custody in the Allen County Jail.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
New cameras expected to aid LPD investigations
LIMA — The Lima Police Department will add another “tool” to its public safety toolbox in the near future with the addition of 12 license plate-reading cameras to be erected at various locations throughout the city. The City of Lima recently entered into a two-year contract, at...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Richard Andrews, 34, Defiance, violating a protection order, a misdemeanor 1. He was sentenced to two years Community Control, one year Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
crawfordcountynow.com
County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
13abc.com
Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.
OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m. OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.
Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal
LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement. Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons...
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
I-TEAM: ‘It’s definitely frustrating;’ More pay issues reported at local Honda plant
MARYSVILLE — Workers say it is a swing and a miss by Honda of America in attempts to make sure their paychecks are correct. An News Center 7 I-Team Investigation told you two weeks ago that Honda’s switch to a payroll processing firm led to hundreds workers being hundreds of dollars short on their paystub.
Lima News
Roundup: Delphos St. John’s tops Van Wert in boys basketball
VAN WERT — Cam Elwer had 22 points and Landon Grothaus scored 11 for DSJ. Aidan Pratt had 21 points and Garett Gunter scored 13 for the Cougars. LIMA — Billy Bourk (15), Carson Parker (14) and Matthew Quatman (12) scored in double digits for LCC. Delphos Jefferson...
hometownstations.com
Second Van Wert man charged in 2022 armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Another Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and theft. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time the suspects, Gilbert and 19-year-old Johnathon Miller, had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it sending the victim to the hospital. Miller also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in February on his charges. Gilbert will be sentenced in March.
Drive-by-shooting investigation in Bucyrus leads police to the targeted home
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department is searching for a man who they believe shot at a house from his car Thursday evening. At 6:22 p.m., Bucyrus PD responded to shots fired at the 700 block of Gay Street. Witnesses gave a description of the car and officers found the car close to […]
