Former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis has suggested the New York Jets should target San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. "He wins football games," Davis said of Garoppolo during NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" program, as shared by Adam London of NESN. "The Jets have a ton of weapons offensively. I think (rookie) Garrett Wilson is gonna be one of the best receivers in football over the next five or six years. When you look at that defense, I think that defense is built to win. All they need is a quarterback that can come in and not put them in bad situations, not turn the football over, not make them have to play with short fields."

