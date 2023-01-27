ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals

A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
mocoshow.com

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas

The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in PA triple homicide

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy