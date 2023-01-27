Read full article on original website
Video released of alleged gunmen wanted in West Baltimore quadruple shooting
Police have released surveillance video of a group of suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Saturday night quadruple shooting in West Baltimore.
York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals
A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
local21news.com
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say
A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday.
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Unlikely friendship: Harrisburg councilman and intruder who tried to break into his nonprofit office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Early Saturday morning, Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez got a notification from his doorbell camera. The video captured someone in a mask and plastic gloves trying to break into the offices of All You Can, Inc. a nonprofit Rodriguez runs in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.
mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
local21news.com
Teenager charged after doing burnouts on fire station helipad in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teenager has been charged after causing over $1,400 dollars in damages to a fire station's helipad in Stevens. Officials say police had several phone calls about Viacheslav Dziuba, 19, doing burnouts with his vehicle on the Stevens Fire Company's helipad. The incident happened...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
Central Pa. law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols incident
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After Memphis police released 67 minutes of video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols prior to his death, law enforcement agencies in southcentral Pa. responded. "I watched the video and I was appalled by it," Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association President Kerry Nye said. "That...
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
