Scotland County, NC

Scotland County sheriff warns citizens of threatening scam calls asking for money

By Caleb McCusker
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County citizens are receiving phone calls asking for payment in regards to law enforcement business, Sheriff Ralph Kersey said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

People are receiving calls threatening payment to keep from being arrested, according to the post. Kersey says the sheriff’s office does not conduct any business over the phone regarding payments of any kind.

Kersey warns citizens to be vigilant when receiving these calls.

