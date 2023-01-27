Below Freezing Weather Heading To Clatsop County

The National Weather service is reporting a cold weather front coming to Clatsop County on early Sunday morning, January 29 that will last through Thursday, February 2.

Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing on Sunday and Monday nights in parts of Clatsop County with wind chills in the upper teens on Sunday morning and lower 20’s on Monday morning. Significant precipitation is not forecasted.

“With this very cold weather, we encourage families to check on loved ones,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop County emergency management director. “If you plan on using a space heater to stay warm , make sure it has an automatic shut-off so if its tipped over, it will shut off. Unplug portable space heaters when not in use, before going to bed, or when leaving the room. If you are traveling, keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle.”

Due to freezing temperatures, beginning Thursday, January 26 to Wednesday, February 1:

The Seaside Warming Center will open earlier at 4 p.m. and will close the following morning at 8:30 a.m.The Seaside Helping Hands Drop-In Center will open during the day until 4 p.m. The Seaside Warming Center is located at 1530 S. Roosevelt Drive.The Astoria Warming Center will be open for overnight shelter at 7 p.m. through 8 a.m. The Astoria Warming Center is located at 1076 Franklin Avenue.

LiFEBoat services will be closed during this cold weather event due to planned repairs.

For more information, contact 2-1-1 or visit the Clatsop County website .