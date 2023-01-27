ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Netflix shows and movies on Colorado crimes

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV8ai_0kTl5Dko00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There have been a variety of shows and movies made about crimes that have happened in the Centennial State.

From a full documentary on the Chris Watts’ murders to a movie based on a Colorado rape investigation, amongst others.

Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?

Here is a look at some of the movies and shows on Netflix about crimes in our state:

“American Murder: The Family Next Door”

“Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that follow,” the Netflix description explained.

“Unbelievable”

“After a young woman is accused of lying about a rape, two female detectives investigate a spate of eerily similar attacks. Inspired by true events,” the Netflix description explained.

“Casting JonBenet”

“Local actors from JonBenet Ramsey’s hometown offer multiple perspectives on her 1996 murder as they vie to play roles in a dramatization of the case,” the Netflix description explained.

“Voyeur”

“Legendary journalist Gay Talese unmasks a motel owner who spied on his guests for decades. But his bombshell story soon becomes a scandal of its own,” the Netflix description explained.

Here are some of the other movies and shows on Colorado crimes that are not on Netflix:

Cold case: Who murdered Paul Cortez 12 years ago?

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

While many of the shows and videos are about crimes that have been solved in Colorado, there are still many cold cases that remain unsolved.

The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

Submit a form.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

