casey slate
2d ago
I think mom and step dad know what happened to her. you don't "lose" an 11 year old child. This is such a sad story.
Reply
3
Debbie Sullivan
4d ago
The dad did something when he took that long drive,
Reply
9
SLED investigating York County inmate death
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
Breaking down data on mass shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, three people were killed and at least four people were wounded outside a short-term rental home in Beverly Crest in California. It's only a month into this new year, but there have already been several mass shootings in the U.S. At least five mass...
Neighbors reconsider their routes after person found shot to death at park near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim had died from a gunshot wound.
Why Charlotte leaders might ask for a tax increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders know that in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth, which is why a sales tax increase may be necessary to fund the city's transportation plans. "I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system,"...
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
Here are the new CATS services changes for February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
How CMPD's helicopter 'Snoopy' helps make more arrests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Charlotte, police helicopters are not solely reserved for emergencies, they're part of everyday patrols. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is using the helicopters to help them track down criminals and make arrests. “We’re an extension of the boots on the ground,” Sgt. Craig Varnum, supervisor of...
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
Drivers seen disrupting traffic, performing stunts in Uptown; no arrests or citations issued
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests were made after drivers disrupted traffic by performing stunts in Uptown late Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded around Brevard Street near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a large group of vehicles blocking an intersection and performing burnouts and other stunts.
'One person can make a difference' | Mental health advocate pushing to require suicide prevention signs in NC parking decks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mental health advocate is pushing to expand her suicide prevention signs seen in many Charlotte parking decks statewide. Fonda Bryant began partnering with parking garages in 2019 to post green signs that say, "You're not alone. Need help? The national suicide hotline: Call 800-273-8255 Text: Help to 741741."
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
Crash involving fire truck leaves 1 dead in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a fire truck and motorcycle collided on Monday. According to a news release, the Charlotte Fire Department was called to a medical incident at the 7700 block of Little Avenue on Monday around 5:36 p.m. As a Charlotte fire truck was...
qcitymetro.com
With few answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a local nonprofit will launch a letter-writing campaign
Three months after Shanquella Robinson died under suspicious circumstances while vacationing with acquaintances in Mexico, many questions remain. Last November, the authorities in Mexico issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed “aggressor” in Robinson’s death, but no arrest has been announced. To push for faster results, Million...
$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022. The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.
Person found dead from gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead on Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a neighborhood on Choyce Avenue near Nations Drive in southwest Charlotte on Sunday for reports of a body found. When officers arrived, they located a victim with...
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Wells Fargo making major move for employees in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo office employees in Uptown Charlotte are making a major move this year. The bank shared an email sent from CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack to employees with WCNC Charlotte, confirming plans to move employees out of One Wells Fargo Center and Two Wells Fargo Center into its two other Uptown properties. By the end of 2023, the bank's office employees will be moved into Three Wells Fargo Center and 550 South Tryon Street.
cn2.com
Nearly 900 marijuana plants seized in Lesslie warehouse – Rock Hill man charged
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse they say was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation. The York County Multi jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit charged 43 year old Jonathan Hallman with 1 count of trafficking marijuana plants, 1 count of trafficking marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful Neglect Towards a Child. Officials say Hallman’s 16 year old son was present with him at the growing operation.
