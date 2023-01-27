AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints. ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the pact tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as their head coach. The person says the Broncos will send a first-round pick in this year's draft and a future second-rounder to the Saints in order to get Payton in Denver. The Saints will send a third-round pick to the Broncos. Payton stepped down as the Saints' coach last year but remained under contract with the team. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the agreement.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO