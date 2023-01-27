ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

1520 The Ticket

The ‘Must Visit’ Brewery in Iowa Will Surprise You

Breweries in some places are a dime a dozen these days, but there are still a wide variety of amazing and unique watering holes across the state of Iowa and the Midwest in general. A recent article from Farandwide.com chronicled the 'must-visit' breweries in each and every state, and a...
IOWA STATE
Illinois’ Tallest Building Welcomes Unique New Dining Experience

Foodies in Illinois are very excited about a brand new restaurant coming to Chicago's tallest skyscraper. People come from all over to visit Chicago. One of the most popular tourist attractions is also the biggest one in the city. That is Willis Tower or if you're old school Windy City, Sears Tower. It's the tallest building in Illinois and one of the highest in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
15 Pieces of Advice For People Moving to Minnesota

I've lived in Minnesota my entire life, and so have my parents and grandparents. I'm a thoroughbred Minnesotan and I love this state with my whole heart. If you are new to the state, welcome! What took you so long to get here, did you see any deer on the way up, can I get you a beer? Our great state has a lot going on and can take some adjusting to, especially if you are moving from a place that is not in the Midwest. Here is my best advice for people that are new to the state (they can also serve as friendly reminders for people that have been here forever and need a refresher after being stuck in quarantine for so long):
MINNESOTA STATE
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?

We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
MINNESOTA STATE
Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast

This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
ILLINOIS STATE
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
(Watch) Minnesota’s Mitch Hedberg’s Appearance On “That 70’s Show

Mitch Hedberg was and, I guess, still is one of my favorite comedians. I enjoyed his stand up comedy for years before I found out he was from St Paul. I found Mitch's brand of comedy very refreshing and different from his contemporaries, who all seemed to be doing pretty much the same stuff. Mitch was kind of an observational type comic but his topics were mostly silly but so funny, delivered in his trademark deadpan delivery.
MINNESOTA STATE
Why Does Your Low Tire Pressure Light Come On In A Minnesota Cold Snap?

We've kind of have been on a roller coaster of weather throughout the winter. We started off with super sub-zero temperatures around the holidays, and then most of January brought much milder temperatures. With the law of averages, we knew we would eventually get another cold snap. That's what's happened lately, with temperatures in some parts of the state as low as -30 F.
MINNESOTA STATE
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois

I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
ILLINOIS STATE
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
