WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
3 vehicle crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road causing delays
UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person was transported to the hospital. MFRD said the injuries are unknown. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there was a three car crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Tuesday afternoon. The crash is causing heavy traffic and delays on I-10. WKRG is working […]
Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate
Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
darkhorsepressnow.com
41-Year-Old Killed In Wreck in George County
On Saturday, January 28, at approximately 6:30 PM, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra driven by 41-year-old Rodney Holman, of Lucedale, was traveling west on Highway 98 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Rodney Holman died...
Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple wrecks snarl interstate traffic in Mobile; crash involving motorcycle results in fatality
MPD has said that Christopher Means, 29, was the driver of the motorcycle in the wreck that occurred this morning. Authorities said Means lost control of his motorcycle on the Southbound I-65 ramp to Eastbound I-10 and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by multiple vehicles. Means was pronounced...
WLOX
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the...
WPMI
Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident
Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
WLOX
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biden Administration has awarded Mississippi Department of Transportation with a $60 million grant to improve Interstate 10 near Diamondhead. It’s part of the Mega Grant Program created by President Biden’s infrastructure law to fund projects that are too large for traditional funding programs.
WLOX
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
WLOX
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
WTOK-TV
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
impact601.com
Pursuit that leads into Ellisville leaves four arrested Monday
Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40 of...
Mobile County sheriff’s office requests help in Mt. Vernon killing
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help as it investigates a killing that occurred Friday in Mt. Vernon. Detectives are investigating the death of James Pendleton, who was found shot and pronounced dead and found at 19370 St. Stephens Road. The shooting occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m.
3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard
PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family
Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
