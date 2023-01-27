ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

New Ocean City Running Festival coming this fall

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDHu1_0kTl4bmL00

Looking for a new place to run in Maryland this year?

A local sports company is launching an Ocean City Running Festival , coming this fall to the waterfront. It's the second new running event announced by Corrigan Sports, which is also launching the Annapolis Running Festival in March.

Corrigan Sports - which also created the Baltimore Running Festival and Bay Bridge Run - hope to bring at least 3,500 runners for the first year of the Ocean City event, which takes place Oct. 28 and will feature a full marathon, half-marathon, 8K and 5K runs.

The full marathon will go through Assateague Island before returning to Ocean City, and the half-marathon will start at Assateague and finish coming down the Boardwalk, to finish in the inlet parking lot overlooking the ocean.

The 8K and 5K races will cover much of the Boardwalk, and the festival also features a Chessie Challenge .

Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism, said in a statement:

“We’re excited to be partnering with Corrigan Sports Enterprises to bring the Ocean City Running Festival to life this year and invite runners to our beautiful coastal city to experience everything our destination has to offer. In addition to the running festival, we invite attendees to explore our beautiful beaches, entertainment options, incredible cuisine and so much more.”

Running enthusiasts can follow along with all the event releases via social media: @OCRunFest

For more information about the event, visit: www.OCMDrunfest.com. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Blue Water adds hotel and campground properties

Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, ME, and a campground in Greenfield Park, NY. Thie recent expansion of Blue Water’s portfolio reflects a busy year of growth including the addition of more than...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident

A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Work to Dredge White Creek Expected to Begin in February

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Work to dredge a portion of White Creek near Bethany Beach is now one step closer. The Sussex County Council approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to form a funding partnership for the upcoming White Creek dredging project.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents

Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Bay Journal

Cambridge cameo: Birders flock to rare snowy owl sighting

A clear but cold December day greeted us as we entered the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, MD. We had just passed through the gate when dozens of northern shovelers appeared in the first pond. Our friend from Kentucky, who had joined us for the outing, was delighted. My wife, Pat, and I had seen such flocks often over the years, but we were just as thrilled as our friend.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Shore News Network

Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman

OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth committee has mixed feelings on wind farms

Back in October, Rehoboth Beach hosted an offshore wind information-gathering session that included presentations from a number of subject-area experts. The expectation is that once all the information is considered, the city will offer an opinion on the proposed wind farms off the coast of Delaware and Maryland. City commissioners...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Historic home to get facelift

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Perch reign supreme this time of year

At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
MILTON, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for burglary in Lewes

LEWES, Del. – Police arrested two people, including a juvenile, for breaking into a Lewes home Sunday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court for a report that multiple subjects were trying to break into a residence. The homeowner was reportedly not home at the time but saw on his security camera that there was a man holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that a screen door and screen window had been cut, and a glass window had been shattered.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dock repairs on the way in Lewes

Repairs to the docks at Canalfront Park in Lewes are moving forward thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The project comprises 9,000 square feet of new boardwalk, upgraded landings, an improved gazebo and work at the Net House. Bids will be accepted until 2:30 p.m., Thursday,...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy