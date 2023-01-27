New Ocean City Running Festival coming this fall

Looking for a new place to run in Maryland this year?

A local sports company is launching an Ocean City Running Festival , coming this fall to the waterfront. It's the second new running event announced by Corrigan Sports, which is also launching the Annapolis Running Festival in March.

Corrigan Sports - which also created the Baltimore Running Festival and Bay Bridge Run - hope to bring at least 3,500 runners for the first year of the Ocean City event, which takes place Oct. 28 and will feature a full marathon, half-marathon, 8K and 5K runs.

The full marathon will go through Assateague Island before returning to Ocean City, and the half-marathon will start at Assateague and finish coming down the Boardwalk, to finish in the inlet parking lot overlooking the ocean.

The 8K and 5K races will cover much of the Boardwalk, and the festival also features a Chessie Challenge .

Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism, said in a statement:

“We’re excited to be partnering with Corrigan Sports Enterprises to bring the Ocean City Running Festival to life this year and invite runners to our beautiful coastal city to experience everything our destination has to offer. In addition to the running festival, we invite attendees to explore our beautiful beaches, entertainment options, incredible cuisine and so much more.”

Running enthusiasts can follow along with all the event releases via social media: @OCRunFest

For more information about the event, visit: www.OCMDrunfest.com. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com.