The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Polygon

Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony reportedly skipping E3 2023

Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo will not have a presence at this year’s E3 in Los Angeles, IGN reports. The absence of all three console platform holders would be a considerable setback for E3 owner the Entertainment Software Association, which is looking for a fresh start for the show as it returns to physical events for the first time since 2019 under new organizers ReedPop.
bleedingcool.com

New Report Suggests Nintendo, Xbox, & PlayStation Won't Be At E3 2023

According to a new report, E3 2023 won't have three of the biggest publishers on the floor in Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. According to a brand new report this evening, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation will not be participating in E3 2023 in any form. The info comes from IGN, who reported that sources close to the matter are claiming that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo will not be a part of the event in any capacity, not even having demo stations on the floor. Which, if true, would be a major blow to the convention as it is trying to return to a physical format with the help of ReedPop this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center. None of the big three responded to IGN's requests, but ReedPop did send the statement below.
ComicBook

PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video

A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
SVG

Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then

It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
IGN

Hi-Fi Rush Went Viral Internally at Bethesda, Leading to Shadow Drop

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks' rhythmic action game where every move happens to the beat of the music, made for an exciting shadow drop after last week's Xbox Developer Direct. It immediately caught fire on social media for its bright cartoon style, snappy rhythm-based gameplay, and boppin' soundtrack. But the general...
Trusted Reviews

The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo

Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
Android Headlines

Xbox Games with Gold lands two new titles for February

Microsoft has announced its latest Xbox Games with Gold titles, which you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold membership for, and be able to claim and add to your library starting on February 1. As with every other month, one of the games will be available right away while the second game won’t be made available to claim until mid-way through the month.
The Verge

Microsoft is pulling many beloved games off the Xbox 360 store next week

Microsoft will be removing a bunch of beloved games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7th, according to a support page on the Xbox website (via Wario64), meaning you won’t be able to buy them after that date. It’s not all bad news. If you’ve already bought a...
Creative Bloq

Meta finally accepts Nintendo does it better

Meta (formerly Facebook) had a rough time in 2022 trying to convince everyone the metaverse is the hot new thing in town. While Web3 could well be the future of how we work and play online, why is Meta struggling to get the basics right?. A new update to its...

