According to a new report, E3 2023 won't have three of the biggest publishers on the floor in Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. According to a brand new report this evening, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation will not be participating in E3 2023 in any form. The info comes from IGN, who reported that sources close to the matter are claiming that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo will not be a part of the event in any capacity, not even having demo stations on the floor. Which, if true, would be a major blow to the convention as it is trying to return to a physical format with the help of ReedPop this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center. None of the big three responded to IGN's requests, but ReedPop did send the statement below.

1 DAY AGO