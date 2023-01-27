Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Polygon
Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony reportedly skipping E3 2023
Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo will not have a presence at this year’s E3 in Los Angeles, IGN reports. The absence of all three console platform holders would be a considerable setback for E3 owner the Entertainment Software Association, which is looking for a fresh start for the show as it returns to physical events for the first time since 2019 under new organizers ReedPop.
game-news24.com
Using Halo Infinite survey, fans ask if they’re still playing as Phil Spencer backs 343i
Halo infinite the fight isn’t finished yet (pic: Microsoft) While Phil Spencer talks about Halo and 343 Industries, fans are receiving surveys asking if they haven’t yet given up on Halo Infinite. Last month, the Halo studio 343 Industries seemed to be in trouble. When he became angry...
bleedingcool.com
New Report Suggests Nintendo, Xbox, & PlayStation Won't Be At E3 2023
According to a new report, E3 2023 won't have three of the biggest publishers on the floor in Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. According to a brand new report this evening, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation will not be participating in E3 2023 in any form. The info comes from IGN, who reported that sources close to the matter are claiming that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo will not be a part of the event in any capacity, not even having demo stations on the floor. Which, if true, would be a major blow to the convention as it is trying to return to a physical format with the help of ReedPop this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center. None of the big three responded to IGN's requests, but ReedPop did send the statement below.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Sony says "finding a PS5 should become easier" in 2023
A new PlayStation advert suggests PS5s are about to become easier to find
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Went Viral Internally at Bethesda, Leading to Shadow Drop
Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks' rhythmic action game where every move happens to the beat of the music, made for an exciting shadow drop after last week's Xbox Developer Direct. It immediately caught fire on social media for its bright cartoon style, snappy rhythm-based gameplay, and boppin' soundtrack. But the general...
The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo
Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
Android Headlines
Xbox Games with Gold lands two new titles for February
Microsoft has announced its latest Xbox Games with Gold titles, which you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold membership for, and be able to claim and add to your library starting on February 1. As with every other month, one of the games will be available right away while the second game won’t be made available to claim until mid-way through the month.
The Verge
Microsoft is pulling many beloved games off the Xbox 360 store next week
Microsoft will be removing a bunch of beloved games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7th, according to a support page on the Xbox website (via Wario64), meaning you won’t be able to buy them after that date. It’s not all bad news. If you’ve already bought a...
Update These Xbox Settings To Get The Most Out Of Each Gaming Experience
You should ensure you're getting the most heightened Xbox gaming experience possible, whether it's by tweaking your TV settings or exploring audio tools.
Meta finally accepts Nintendo does it better
Meta (formerly Facebook) had a rough time in 2022 trying to convince everyone the metaverse is the hot new thing in town. While Web3 could well be the future of how we work and play online, why is Meta struggling to get the basics right?. A new update to its...
Life is Strange studio packs gaming nostalgia into a 'little glimpse' of its next game
An image shared today by Don't Nod Montreal has a very distinct 1990s vibe.
Comments / 0