Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Hi-Fi Rush Went Viral Internally at Bethesda, Leading to Shadow Drop
Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks' rhythmic action game where every move happens to the beat of the music, made for an exciting shadow drop after last week's Xbox Developer Direct. It immediately caught fire on social media for its bright cartoon style, snappy rhythm-based gameplay, and boppin' soundtrack. But the general...
The Last of Us Fans, Including Stephen King, Make Fun of its Wild '10 Miles West of Boston' Setting
Episode 3 of HBO's The Last of Us has been praised by many around the world as one of the best episodes of TV in some time. However, there are a few fans, including Stephen King, who have made fun of its wild "10 miles west of Boston" setting that was clearly not 10 miles west of Boston.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Delayed Six Weeks
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being delayed, EA announced today. Respawn's forthcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will now release April 28 — approximately six weeks after its original date. In a statement posted on social media, director Stig Asmussen addressed the reasoning behind the delay, saying...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core Is on Sale
Here's some good news for anyone in the market for a pro-quality controller for Xbox or PC. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is on sale for a new all-time low price. It normally retails for $129.99, but you can grab it now for $115.99 at a handful of retailers (see it at Amazon). That's a 12% discount, which, hey, is better than nothing.
New Cycle - Official Trailer
New Cycle is a base-builder simulation game where a solar flare devastates the world. 50 years later, you're tasked with helping humanity survive by rebuilding a metropolis city. Manage their morale, efficiency, workforce size, develop forgotten technologies, and enact societal rules to bring upon a new world. New Cycle is coming to PC Early Access this year.
Multiplayer
GoldenEye 007 features a limited set of characters and stages by default. However, more can be unlocked. Here's how you get more multiplayer characters and battle stages. Beat the game on agent mode and a total of 33 characters become available in multiplayer mode. Here are the new ones:. Mayday.
IGN’s 2023 FanFest Giveaway
SPONSOR: IGN Entertainment, Inc., with an address of 2231 S. Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064 (the “Sponsor”). ELIGIBILITY: This Giveaway is open to current IGN Prime subscribers as of the day and time the Giveaway commenced, and who are thirteen (13) years of age or older at the time of entry. By participating in the Giveaway as described in these Terms and Conditions, entrants represent and warrant that they are complying with these Giveaway Rules (including, without limitation, all eligibility requirements).
Resident Evil 4 Could Mean Capcom’s Biggest Year Yet - IGN Daily Fix
Capcom is having an incredible fiscal year, still riding high on Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise sales, and the good vibes will apparently keep flowing. The company is reporting their best year ever in terms of game sales (even though game revenue is down), and they still have Resident Evil 4 remake hitting stores in the final stretch of the quarter. And speaking of Capcom, WWE's Zelina Vega is joining Street Fighter 6 as a color commentator. Finally, some sad news, especially for The Last of Us fans. Annie Wersching, who played Tess in the original game, has passed away from cancer.
John Wick 4 Has the Series' Most Action 'By a Good Margin'
Keanu Reeves has promised more action than ever before in John Wick 4, setting audience expectations for plenty of shootouts, martial arts combat, and "next-level" stunt driving. "John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [John Wick] films, which is saying a lot," Reeves told Total...
Pokemon Go Rayquaza: Counters, Shiny, Best Moveset
The Pokemon Rayquaza is one of the many capturable Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and is sometimes highlighted in 5-Star Raids. Can it be captured in a Shiny version? What are the best Pokemon counters to bring to fight it, and what are the best moves to tailor your own Rayquaza towards?
Samsung Unpacked Event 2023: How to Watch The Galaxy S23 Launch Live
The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just a day away, and if you're looking for where to watch tooday's reveal, you've come to the right place. The 2023 Samsung Unpacked event will be the first in-person Unpacked in 3 years, and the company is primed and ready to give their new Galaxy S23 smartphones a formal debut.
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
How to Get Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go
Shadow Registeel will be available for a short time during the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon Go, but how exactly can you encounter and capture it?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the steps required to encounter and obtain a Shadow Registeel within Pokemon Go.
Valorant Maps
There are currently a total of nine Maps playable in Valorant. The current Map Pool is updated semi-frequently, so that only seven Valorant Maps are always currently in rotation. On this page of IGN's Valorant wiki guide, you can find all Maps currently released in Valorant, and which Maps are included in the current Map Pool.
Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings Event
The Primal Rumblings event has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a number of Pokemon first discovered in the Hoenn region, a Special Attack for Rayquaza, and more!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving as part of the Primal Rumblings event within Pokemon Go.
Paralogue - The Lady of the Plains
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Lady of the Plains, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Into the Void
The area on deck A is cleared of enemies here, but unlike the previous safe zone, this area will have enemies later. Keep that in mind. Call up the elevator so you can get that dying guy's animation out of the way, but don't head down until you are totally ready. In the mean time, get a free power node (1 of 4) on this deck (before entering the all-in-one save room).
Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover Feb 2023
Team GO Rocket have returned to Pokemon Go, with some shadowy motives in mind. With innocent Pokemon turned into Shadow versions, and unique Egg hatches and Field Research, there is plenty to go over during this Takeover event. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of everything coming to Pokemon...
