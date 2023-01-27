Daily Deals: AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU (RTX 3080 Equivalent) for $479, RX 7900 XTX (RTX 4080 Equivalent), Hogwarts Legacy, and More

In the original Dead Space, players were equipped with different Stasis and Kinesis modules, as well as the RIG. In the Dead Space (2023) Remake, there is only the Suit, which can be upgraded at the Store. The Suit has the Stasis and Kinesis modules built in, so everything can be upgraded in one place. You can upgrade Health (HP), Oxygen (AIR), Kinesis Throw Damage (KI/D), Kinesis Grab Range (KI/R), Stasis Duration (DUR), Stasis Energy (ERG), and Stasis Zone (SIZE).

1 DAY AGO