Daily Deals: AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU (RTX 3080 Equivalent) for $479, RX 7900 XTX (RTX 4080 Equivalent), Hogwarts Legacy, and More

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
PC Spec Requirements
Plan on picking up Hogwarts Legacy on PC but you're unsure if your current specifications meet all the recommended requirements? As listed on the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here are all the minimum, recommended, and ultra specs you'll need to adequately run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. Looking to run at...
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a Dell G15 15" RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for Only $573
Dell is offering a great deal right now for budget gamers. You can pick up the Dell G15 15" RTX 3050 gaming laptop for only $573.29 after stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". That's on top of the $200 in instant savings. Right now this is the best deal you'll find for an RTX 3050 equipped gaming laptop.
IGN
Hisense U8H Review
For me, Hisense has become the value brand to beat. That title used to belong to TCL, but Hisense has been packing its televisions with so much over the last two years that it basically resets my internal barometer of what I think a TV should cost. For $1,400 original...
IGN
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core Is on Sale
Here's some good news for anyone in the market for a pro-quality controller for Xbox or PC. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is on sale for a new all-time low price. It normally retails for $129.99, but you can grab it now for $115.99 at a handful of retailers (see it at Amazon). That's a 12% discount, which, hey, is better than nothing.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
IGN
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Went Viral Internally at Bethesda, Leading to Shadow Drop
Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks' rhythmic action game where every move happens to the beat of the music, made for an exciting shadow drop after last week's Xbox Developer Direct. It immediately caught fire on social media for its bright cartoon style, snappy rhythm-based gameplay, and boppin' soundtrack. But the general...
IGN
Every Major Change in Dead Space Remake
With EA Motive reimagining 2008's Dead Space for a new era, the team had to make a few changes to bring Visceral Games' classic survival horror game to a 2023 audience. Some of these changes are fairly small, such as new lore that sets up Dead Space's sequels or extra foreshadowing for later events in the game, but others are far more noticeable.
IGN
Other Equipment
In the original Dead Space, players were equipped with different Stasis and Kinesis modules, as well as the RIG. In the Dead Space (2023) Remake, there is only the Suit, which can be upgraded at the Store. The Suit has the Stasis and Kinesis modules built in, so everything can be upgraded in one place. You can upgrade Health (HP), Oxygen (AIR), Kinesis Throw Damage (KI/D), Kinesis Grab Range (KI/R), Stasis Duration (DUR), Stasis Energy (ERG), and Stasis Zone (SIZE).
IGN
Samsung Unpacked Event 2023: How to Watch The Galaxy S23 Launch Live
The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just a day away, and if you're looking for where to watch tooday's reveal, you've come to the right place. The 2023 Samsung Unpacked event will be the first in-person Unpacked in 3 years, and the company is primed and ready to give their new Galaxy S23 smartphones a formal debut.
Comments / 0