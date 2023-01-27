Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
STATEMENT: Rocky Wirtz on Passing of Bobby Hull
Chairman Rocky Wirtz on the loss of former Chicago Blackhawk, Bobby Hull. Please see the below statement from Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz on today's announcement on the passing of Bobby Hull. "Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a...
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Tavares has 2 assists in 1,000th NHL game, Maple Leafs defeat Capitals
TORONTO -- John Tavares had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Tavares was honored before the game in a ceremony at center ice that included his parents, wife, and two sons. "It was something...
NHL
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NHL
Prospect Report: Brink Focused on Big Picture
Coming off a stellar 2021-22 season that saw him make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers after winning the NCAA championship for Denver and being a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Flyers prospect Bobby Brink had his sights set on establishing himself as an NHL regular in 2022-23. Unfortunately, those plans were delayed in July of last summer.
NHL
Prospect Jack Matier Enjoying Breakout Season in Ontario Hockey League
Preds Assistant GM Jeff Kealty, Defense Development Coach Rob Scuderi Talk Young Blueliner's Continued Development. That is the mantra that Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier lives by as he tackles each season. He has used this motto to the fullest this year as he is already posting career highs in scoring for the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67s this season.
NHL
7 Facts: Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening. Horvat is 27 years old and has 54 points (31G, 23A) in 49 games this season. Fans can follow Horvat on Twitter and Instagram @BoHorvat and can learn about him in the latest edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
Jets score 4 in 3rd, rally past Blues to end 3-game skid
WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "Josh played fantastic tonight," Scheifele said. "He always does, and he got rewarded. A few...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
Stephenson of Golden Knights to replace Beniers at All-Star Weekend
Forward added in place of injured Kraken rookie center. Chandler Stephenson was added Monday to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. The Vegas Golden Knights center will replace Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, who is unable to participate because of an injury. Stephenson, who will...
NHL
LA Kings @ Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: PNC Arena (RaleIgh, NC) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) The Kings' penalty killing units have found consistent success in the New Year, allowing only four power-play goals in 35 shorthanded situations for a penalty killing percentage (PK%) of 88.6%, tied for the second-highest in the league since Jan. 1. The team has not given up a power play goal in their last 12 shorthanded situations in the span of four games, all of which on the road, dating back to Jan. 22 in Chicago. Overall, the team's road PK% has a succession rate of 93.8% since the new year placing second in the league.
NHL
Marner continuing to build legacy for Maple Leafs
He was running the Toronto Maple Leafs table for the 2015 NHL Draft on the floor of BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, hoping that Mitchell Marner would be available at No. 4. As expected, Connor McDavid had been selected No.1 by the Edmonton Oilers and Jack Eichel had been taken No. 2 by the Buffalo Sabres, and the Arizona Coyotes were on the clock.
NHL
Preview: January 31 vs. Los Angeles
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to earn a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday, as they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to PNC Arena. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+, NHL Network. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 32-9-8 (72 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals
The Blue Jackets have just one last game left before the All-Star Break. Columbus returns from its four-game Western swing to Nationwide Arena to welcome the Capitals on Tuesday night, with the Jackets hoping to snap a two-game losing skid to go into the break with momentum. BLUE JACKETS vs....
NHL
NHL On Tap: Jets try to get back on track against Blues
Don't sleep on Winnipeg despite slump; St. Louis needs win, reset, run. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Monday. Canada only. Jets getting off course in...
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are looking to avenge their loss in Ottawa over the weekend as they face the Senators in a re-match at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. After a scoreless first period at the Canadian Tire Centre...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - STL @ WPG
The Jets have played five consecutive games against teams that are fighting for their playoff lives and tonight will provide more of the same with St. Louis in town. The Blues have dropped four in a row and are eight points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, nine points out of third spot in the Central Division. Winnipeg will need to match the Blues urgency to help get themselves out of this funk they are in ahead of the all-star/player break.
NHL
Oceans Unknown: Steven Lorentz
The Oceans Unknown series gives fans an opportunity to get to know their favorite Sharks off the ice. Since the Sharks were in North Carolina as part of their five-game road trip, we thought it was only right to have Steven Lorentz give us a tour of his old stomping grounds.
