A Year After Diego Verdaguer’s Death, His Family Releases a New Version of ‘Ven, Ven’

By Natalia Cano
 4 days ago

To mark the first anniversary of the death of Argentine-Mexican singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer , a new version of his ’70s hit “Ven, Ven” dropped today (January 27) on digital platforms.

It’s one of the last recordings that Verdaguer made as part of a show on the esplanade of the Cholula Regional Museum, in the central Mexican state of Puebla, in November 2021 — according to the press office of the Verdaguer-Miguel Family in Mexico.

“Ven, Ven (Que Se Va La Vida)” was released as a ballad in 1976. But for its 2021 version, the song was adapted to Mexican cumbia, with some “sonideros” touches at the beginning of the song — much in the style of street DJs in Mexico who mix the local cumbia with electronic music. In the video, Verdaguer is seen dancing happily, surrounded by a group of musicians playing in front of the Sanctuary of La Virgen de los Remedios, in Cholula, Puebla.

With this release, Verdaguer’s artistic and life partner — the also Argentine-Mexican singer Amanda Miguel — and their daughter Ana Victoria pay a heartfelt tribute to the great love and driving force of their lives.

“I miss him terribly. My heart is broken and it cannot be sewn up. Nothing can fill this void; it is very hard not to have him to hug and kiss. Time passes, but the pain does not lesses, it is only accepted irremediably,” says Amanda Miguel in a press release.

According to the press office, Amanda Miguel and Ana Victoria were holding a private ceremony on Friday at their home in Los Angeles, “praying and appreciating the nature that Diego was inspired by and loved so much.”

This will be an intimate moment only for immediate family, including the late Argentine star’s brother, Víctor Raúl, with his wife and children. “All together honoring him who united them and built unbreakable ties with them,” the statement reads.

The press office in Mexico told Billboard Español that the Verdaguer-Miguel family has declined to do interviews at this time.

“My grandson and daughter are my daily bread, the sun that caresses me and the sky that covers me. I have also felt peoples’ embrace, your letters full of beautiful words have been a balm, it is very nice to read your messages accompanying me at all times, from those that sincerely regretted the departure of my husband, to those congratulating me when I was awarded last November with the [ Latin ] Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Amanda Miguel.

“I know this was recognition because I have dedicated my whole life to music, but my husband also deserved it — that’s why I received it for both of us,” she adds, emphasizing what she told Billboard Español days before receiving the honor.

This week, it was also announced that mother and daughter will give a concert on March 16 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City — part of their Siempre Te Amaré Tour 2023 — to relive the hits that Verdaguer immortalized with his wife.

Diego Verdaguer was born in Buenos Aires on April 26, 1951, and made his solo debut at 17 with the single “Lejos del Amor.” He moved to Mexico in 1980, and became a Mexican citizen. He dedicated to his adoptive country his album Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas (2009), which earned him two Latin Grammy nominations. And a few years later he released Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas 2 , as well as two volumes of the live album Mexicanísimos .

In 1986, Verdaguer debuted on the Billboard charts with his seventh studio album, Estoy Celoso , which spent 11 weeks on the Latin Pop Albums list, peaking at No. 7. That year, the album’s title track earned him his first entry on Hot Latin Songs , where it peaked at No. 25. He had many other appearances on the charts, including with Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas (No. 68 on Top Latin Albums in 2009) and El Mejor Show Romántico de América , a live album with Amanda Miguel (No. 30 from the same list in 2011).

Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel met when they were 24 and 18, respectively. The couple had their only daughter, singer Ana Victoria, in 1983.

“Corazón de Papel,” “Que Sufras Más,” “Creo Solo en Ti” and “La Ladrona” are some of the hits Verdaguer released throughout a five-decade career. He died from complications of Covid-19 on January 27, 2022 in Los Angeles at the age of 70.

Billboard

