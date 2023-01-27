Capcom is having an incredible fiscal year, still riding high on Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise sales, and the good vibes will apparently keep flowing. The company is reporting their best year ever in terms of game sales (even though game revenue is down), and they still have Resident Evil 4 remake hitting stores in the final stretch of the quarter. And speaking of Capcom, WWE's Zelina Vega is joining Street Fighter 6 as a color commentator. Finally, some sad news, especially for The Last of Us fans. Annie Wersching, who played Tess in the original game, has passed away from cancer.

1 DAY AGO