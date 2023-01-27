ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports

A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Police looking for child believed to be in danger

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania are searching for a one-year-old child that is believed to be in danger. Punxsutawney police are searching for one-year-old Adrienne Rand. Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney borough, Jefferson county on Jan. 31 at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Image Released of Westmont School Threat Suspect

Upper Yoder Police have released an image from security cameras at the school showing the suspect they believe left the threat at the school Monday. Chief John Blake said they are looking for a slender individual with dark hair and glasses. They don’t know the gender of the suspect based on available footage.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Toddler’s bruises lead to arrest of Clearfield couple

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield couple that allegedly used make-up to try and hide the abuse of a 3-year-old has been charged in court, police said. Court documents show that 39-year-old Richard Hudak and 28-year-old Christina Swanson are both facing charges of child endangerment and recklessly endangering another person. Hudak also has a harassment […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
fox8tv.com

Roxbury Death Victim Identified

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
ROXBURY, PA
WTAJ

House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
abc23.com

Dubois Police Officer Hospitalized

Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave. in DuBois, around 4 p.m. Officials...
DUBOIS, PA

