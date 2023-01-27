Read full article on original website
'This is a warning:' Police say Altoona man assaulted neighbor over door 'slamming shut'
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted another man inside a neighboring apartment. Police say the incident occurred Monday at the Logan Hills Apartment Complex. According to the affidavit, the victim explained that he had been unloading...
Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports
A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
Police: Centre County man used fake dating profile to send people to woman’s house
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte man is accused of using a dating app to send numerous people to a woman’s home and lying to 911 when reporting that her residence was on fire. Timothy Coble, 40, harassed a woman for months, by using the “Grindr” app to give out her address to about multiple […]
WANTED: PSP searching for man who fled traffic stop, threatened troopers with knives
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Huntingdon County are asking for the public's help in locating an Alexandria man who allegedly fled a police traffic stop on Monday and threatened the troopers with knives. According to the police report, the incident began as troopers were attempting to...
Police: Brookville 8th grader charged, accused of stabbing other student with pencil
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a local student is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a fellow classmate last week. Police say they began an investigation on Friday, Jan. 27th, after receiving a complaint from a parent of the...
Police release photo of suspect who left threatening note taped to door of Westmont HS
Upper Yoder Police have released an image from security cameras at the school showing the suspect they believe left the threat at the school Monday. Chief John Blake said they are looking for a slender individual with dark hair and glasses. They don't know the gender of the suspect based on available footage.
Police looking for child believed to be in danger
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania are searching for a one-year-old child that is believed to be in danger. Punxsutawney police are searching for one-year-old Adrienne Rand. Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney borough, Jefferson county on Jan. 31 at...
“Let’s go outside and talk” Man charged with assault at Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is charged with assaulting another man at a camp in Clearfield County. Mason Guelich, 22, was accused by multiple people of punching and stomping on the man after the man confronted Guelich about an alleged sexual assault. State police were sent to the Clearfield Hospital after a […]
2 Westmoreland Prison inmates accused of hiding cocaine in their cell
Two Westmoreland County Prison inmates are accused of having cocaine hidden in their cell, according to court papers. Antjuan D. Smith, 39, of Oklahoma Borough, and Thomas M. Moore II, 33, of Unity, are charged by Westmoreland County detectives with contraband and drug possession. Investigators said another inmate at the...
Image Released of Westmont School Threat Suspect
Wanted Huntingdon County man busted with large supply of drugs, report says
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that was wanted on over a dozen felony charges was arrested after troopers said they pulled him over and discovered a large number of drugs. Kevin Stapleton, 48, of Mapleton Depot, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 26, in Mount Union Borough following a traffic stop that turned up an […]
Toddler’s bruises lead to arrest of Clearfield couple
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield couple that allegedly used make-up to try and hide the abuse of a 3-year-old has been charged in court, police said. Court documents show that 39-year-old Richard Hudak and 28-year-old Christina Swanson are both facing charges of child endangerment and recklessly endangering another person. Hudak also has a harassment […]
Roxbury Death Victim Identified
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
High-speed chase led to crash, drugs on Pa. turnpike at Breezewood
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase led to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Breezewood exit where drugs were then reportedly found, state troopers report. Troopers said they were on the Pa. Turnpike just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 when they spotted a dark-colored car, driven by a man later […]
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
PSP: New Enterprise man admits to repeatedly molesting young girl 'out of curiosity'
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a New Enterprise man is facing several felonies after he allegedly admitted to molesting a young girl, on multiple occasions, several years ago. Troopers say the victim accused Jonathan Rissler, now age 24, of inappropriately touching her inside...
GANT: Grampian Man Charged for Threatening to Shoot 2 Water Authority Employees with Crossbow
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person,...
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Dubois Police Officer Hospitalized
Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave. in DuBois, around 4 p.m. Officials...
