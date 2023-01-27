ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

High School Hoops! Boyd Buchanan vs Silverdale

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Here we go! Week five is upon us. This week we head to Silverdale Academy to watch the Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers battle the Seahawks. Find out this Friday at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Beyond the Desk with Sam Peña

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we got to talk with one of the most charismatic personalities on NewsChannel 9 and FOX Chattanooga. Sam Peña finally makes his debut on The Daily Refresh. Keep up with him on Twitter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Linderman's Furniture sale

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Once you get your tax refund, do you have a plan? Linderman’s Furniture is overstocked and ready to help you change up your home. Start your shopping now at Linderman’s Furniture.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

CO.LAB: Helping Start Ups!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CoLab is a Chattanooga non-profit organization working to accelerate startups in the area. Tasia Malakasis has the scoop on their logistics. Find out more on their website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy