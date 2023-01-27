Read full article on original website
WTVC
High School Hoops! Boyd Buchanan vs Silverdale
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Here we go! Week five is upon us. This week we head to Silverdale Academy to watch the Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers battle the Seahawks. Find out this Friday at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
WTVC
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
WTVC
District holds first meeting to discuss rezoning overcrowded Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School held a meeting Monday to answer questions about a rezoning proposal that would address overcrowding at select schools. The rezoning would be for the 2023-2024 school year. There are three areas up for rezoning by HCS. A section of East Ridge High...
WTVC
The Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Livin' Fit Program starts on January 31st. It is the perfect opportunity to keep your New Year's resolution in tact. Stay connected with the Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center. Keep up with This N That.
WTVC
Ending the stigma: Cleveland firefighter's death may lead to help with PTSD in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s a reality that thousands of first responders face, putting on that helmet or that badge could mean life or death. “I watched him struggle with it...It was hard to go through especially that we had nowhere to turn, " says Jennifer Samples. Jennifer Samples...
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
WTVC
Non-violent offenders to help increase trash pickup in Hamilton County, mayor, D.A. say
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Convicted non-violent offenders in Hamilton County will have opportunities to serve part of their sentence helping to clean up Tennessee trash. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced the new initiative on Tuesday. The Wamps say the goal is...
WTVC
Beyond the Desk with Sam Peña
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we got to talk with one of the most charismatic personalities on NewsChannel 9 and FOX Chattanooga. Sam Peña finally makes his debut on The Daily Refresh. Keep up with him on Twitter.
WTVC
"She makes this town what it is:" Bledsoe County woman dedicates life to volunteer work
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a town of about 15,000, it's pretty easy to know your neighbor. But Ginger Housley is close to celebrity status in Bledsoe County. "I'm just proud to know her," said Dan Young who nominated Ginger for Pay it Forward. Dan Young has seen Ginger's...
WTVC
Linderman's Furniture sale
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Once you get your tax refund, do you have a plan? Linderman’s Furniture is overstocked and ready to help you change up your home. Start your shopping now at Linderman’s Furniture.
WTVC
East Lake Community Center grand re-opening focuses on providing safe spaces for youth
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The East Lake Community Center reopened its doors to the public on Sunday, after 3 years of being closed due to extensive renovations and COVID-19. The newly improved center will be used to provide education, resources, and a safe space against violence for Chattanooga youth. According...
WTVC
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
WTVC
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
WTVC
Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
WTVC
Teen trio charged with Saturday carjacking in Chattanooga; Second such incident in 3 days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Fire Department says that a car crash in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on Saturday was related to the car jacking on Roanoke Avenue. Depend on us to keep you updated. EARLIER:. Three teenagers sit in jail after a carjacking Saturday afternoon,...
WTVC
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
WTVC
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
WTVC
Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
WTVC
CO.LAB: Helping Start Ups!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CoLab is a Chattanooga non-profit organization working to accelerate startups in the area. Tasia Malakasis has the scoop on their logistics. Find out more on their website.
WTVC
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
