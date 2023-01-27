ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

Greenville Police Make an Arrest in Second Homicide

On January 28th, Greenville police received a call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near Alexander and Cornell. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses told them that a black male was walking when he was struck by a vehicle. Officers learned that 37-year- old Willie Green of Greenville was struck by a 2012 Buick driven by 25-year-old Ariana Jones.
GREENVILLE, MS
Arrests Made in Greenville’s First Homicide of the Year

Greenville Police have made two arrests on the first homicide of the year. Police obtained a murder warrant for 20-year-old Tazarius “Lil Cately” Williams and 21-year-old Rodney Barney of Greenville for the killing of 40-year-old Desmond McKnight. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Moore Street on...
GREENVILLE, MS
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
Yazoo City aldermen want pay increase

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – If passed, an ordinance amendment would provide a salary increase for the Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The Yazoo Herald reported the current ordinance states that the aldermen receive $2,179.67 per month. An amendment to the ordinance would increase that amount to $2,513 per month. The change would […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
BAD DEAL THE UMMC PAPERS

GREENWOOD - The Delta News and The Taxpayers Channel have an answer to the question that has plagued The Delta for months.... What REALLY caused the deal to save the Greenwood-Leflore hospital to fall apart? Now, we know. The Taxpayers Channel has finally obtained the once-secret papers that described the...
GREENWOOD, MS
Holmes County singers to perform at Carnegie Hall

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Central singers are taking their talents to Carnegie Hall. Pierrdro Gallion, also known as “Mr. G” to his students, leads the choir program at the Holmes County School District. Just recently, the small county is being put on the map, recognized around the world for their musical talents. […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
Delta State University Names New Director of Alumni Affairs

Corley Mullins has been named the Director of Alumni Affairs for Delta State University’s Alumni Association. Mullins is a native of Tutwiler, Miss., but has lived in Cleveland for over a decade with her husband and their three children. She is a two-time graduate of Delta State University and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Nonprofit Management.
CLEVELAND, MS

