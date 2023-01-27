ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

yourbigsky.com

Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
MISSOULA, MT
News4Jax.com

Former Celebration Church pastor releases report he commissioned to dispute financial misconduct accusations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Behind a Jacksonville megachurch, a tangled web of money and power is now at the center of multiple lawsuits. The church has accused former pastor Stovall Weems of breaching his financial responsibility to the church, enriching himself at the expense of the church, and fraud, with claims that he misused government PPP loan money to invest in a risky digital currency called TurnCoin as well as making a $430,000 profit at the church’s expense by buying a home on Black Hammock Island then selling it to the church months later for a higher price.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington. Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m. Additional crews were called to battle the flames. Four people were inside at the time of the fire....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KSEN AM 1150

They Were Surrounded By FIRE

Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
CONRAD, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Crime Report: Jury Says Shooting Was Justified

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 new criminal complaints this week, which is five more than last week and slightly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, eight of those cases involved some form of violence. “One involved an...
MISSOULA, MT

