Phyllis Gammill Kendrick, 67, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away in the early morning hours, Thursday, January 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 2, 1955, to the late Harvey Gammill and the late Ruby Barnes Gammill. Phyllis was saved and baptized at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. Before her retirement, she was employed at Stone County Medical Center. After she retired she enjoyed getting to watch her grandchildren and going fishing with her husband and always enjoyed catching the biggest fish. She loved her family and will be missed by them all. When she was told to love you to the moon and back, she would always just reply “to the moon and back”. So to you, we say “to the moon and back”. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, sister, and me-me.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO