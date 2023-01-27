Read full article on original website
Barnhill joins Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce team
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) has a new director of membership and programs. BACC announced Sarah Barnhill (pictured) has started in the position. Barnhill, a Paragould native, is a Crowley’s Ridge College graduate, and “…will strengthen and grow the Chamber network in her new role by collaborating with members to understand their objectives, seeking and sharing the most innovative strategies and best practices, connecting and guiding partnerships, and delivering training and programs that drive business growth,” BACC said in a release.
Freiert hired as Community President for FNBC – Batesville
FNBC has announced a new community president for its Batesville office. The Ash Flat-based community bank announced the hiring of Jeffrey Freiert (pictured) late last week. According to a release from FNBC, Freiert brings almost two decades of banking experience in the regional market. Freiert comes to FNBC after serving as city president at Citizens Bank in Batesville.
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Obituary: Eric Adon Goodman
Eric Adon Goodman, 49, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 28th, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center, surrounded by his children. He was born September 24th, 1973, in Batesville, Arkansas to Jonathan Grant Goodman and Palma L. Storey Goodman. Eric was a Christian man and attended The Church...
3 boil water orders issued
Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
Obituary: Edward Lynn McClure
Edward Lynn McClure of Batesville, Arkansas, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born August 17, 1942, in Newark, to the late Robert Hayden and Pauline (Gibson) McClure. Edward retired in 1998 from his business, McClure Farms. He, along with...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration
Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
NAEC, Entergy report additional outages late Sunday morning
Two energy companies serving area residents are reporting additional power outages late Sunday morning. As of 11:50, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was reporting one outage in Baxter County, eight in Fulton County and one in Izard County. For Entergy Arkansas, there are three outages in Marion County, one each in Izard and Searcy counties, 52 in Stone County and 88 in Boone County.
Obituary: Phyllis Gammill Kendrick
Phyllis Gammill Kendrick, 67, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away in the early morning hours, Thursday, January 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 2, 1955, to the late Harvey Gammill and the late Ruby Barnes Gammill. Phyllis was saved and baptized at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. Before her retirement, she was employed at Stone County Medical Center. After she retired she enjoyed getting to watch her grandchildren and going fishing with her husband and always enjoyed catching the biggest fish. She loved her family and will be missed by them all. When she was told to love you to the moon and back, she would always just reply “to the moon and back”. So to you, we say “to the moon and back”. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, sister, and me-me.
Make-a-Wish helps Greenbrier teen's dream come true
GREENBRIER, Ark. — On Sunday afternoon 14-year-old Ashley Pearson thought she was going out to eat with her family like any normal day— though she had no clue what she'd be walking into later. Her family was throwing a party celebrating a dream come true because Ashley was...
2 hurt in afternoon shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch initially got a shots fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m. On their way to Cartwright, an officer was flagged down by drivers in a vehicle on Church Street...
Obituary: Glenna Conyers
Glenna Conyers, of Batesville, lost her battle with Parkinson’s disease on Saturday, January 28, 2023, but she won her victory in Heaven. She was born July 23, 1938, in Strawberry, Arkansas. She was the daughter of John and Nancy Norman Smith. She was a charter member of Unity Missionary...
Obituary: Judy Miller
Judy Miller of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the age of 64. She was born February 18, 1958, in Newport, the daughter of Charles and Louise (Jones) Turner. Ms. Miller was of the Baptist belief. Ms. Miller attended Newport High School and devoted her...
Mountain View man charged in shooting death of wife
A Mountain View man has officially been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long. Fred Michael Mixon (pictured), 50, of Mountain View, is currently being held at the Stone County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues, according to Long.
Obituary: Dianna Lynn Kunkel
Dianna Lynn Kunkel, 62, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Batesville. She was born October 19, 1960, in Newport. She was the daughter of Charles Lynn Adams and Barbara Joan Eades Bagwell. She was a retired dietary aide and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed collecting shoes and purses, loved The Lord, cooking, had the heart to help others and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Obituary: Nathan Leon Tarpley
Nathan Leon Tarpley, 73, of Newport departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born March 8, 1949, to Homer and Reba (Webb) Tarpley. Leon enjoyed the simple things in life. Truck Driving was his first love. After retiring, he loved to tell the stories he acquired over the years of being on the road. He enjoyed his happy place under a shade tree at the lake. He loved to be out loafing around visiting with people and his many friends. He also enjoyed watching Westerns, but his biggest pleasure in life was his grandkids. He loved spending time with them.
