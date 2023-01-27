Read full article on original website
Could Route 2 be expanding to a four-lane highway? Commission starts talks with state officials
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An expansion of Route 2 seems to be on a lot of officials’ minds as the Wellsburg Bridges get closer to completion. Brooke County Commissioners said there has been a push for Route 2 to become a four-lane highway from at least south of the bridge to Ohio County if […]
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
WDTV
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
Preston County home destroyed in fire
A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Bridgeport Police need help IDing woman and rental car
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it's investigating.
WDTV
Supply chain issues affecting Bridgeport Police Department
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Issues involving supply and demand in the automobile industry is still impacting just about everyone, including the Bridgeport Police Department. Although Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has served for just a short time, he has taken over and continued the ongoing tradition endorsed and approved by City Council of escrowing funds and rotating police cruisers on a regular basis. However, this is no longer the case because of the ongoing supply issues.
WDTV
Mon Power encourages customers to ask for help as National Energy Assistance Day approaches
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - February 1 was National Energy Assistance Day, and Mon Power encouraged customers to reach out if they were struggling to pay their utility bill. Fairmont customer service representative with Mon Power, Thomas Shupp, shared his story with customers. As he’s not always been able to afford bills himself.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
WDTV
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
wajr.com
Marion County Delegate wants action on pay raises for corrections officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Staffing challenges in jails across West Virginia are at a crisis point, and Joey Garcia (D-Marion, 76) came to MetroNews “Talkline” to describe the urgency of the matter. On some shifts that require 15 people, only two people report for duty. According to Garcia, jail staff...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Great Harvest Bakery and Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Great Harvest Bakery and Café in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Gov. Justice holds town hall in Bridgeport on state income tax cut
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice continues his campaign to cut the state income tax. He held a town hall meeting in Bridgeport on Monday to talk about his plan and more. “This state is growing, and we need to do one thing. That thing is bring more people...
WDTV
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
Missing person last seen in Beverly ‘may need immediate medical attention’
Family members are looking for a man who has not been seen for several weeks and was reported missing in Beverly.
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
1 transported after fire in Mannington
A Marion County home sustained some damage in a fire early Monday morning and one of the residents was transported.
