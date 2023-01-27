ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Supply chain issues affecting Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Issues involving supply and demand in the automobile industry is still impacting just about everyone, including the Bridgeport Police Department. Although Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has served for just a short time, he has taken over and continued the ongoing tradition endorsed and approved by City Council of escrowing funds and rotating police cruisers on a regular basis. However, this is no longer the case because of the ongoing supply issues.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

