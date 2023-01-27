Chicago officials: 'No actionable intelligence' of looming threats ahead of Tyre Nichols video release

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds gather in Loop to demand justice for Tyre Nichols and protest police violence
CHICAGO - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Chicago on Monday night demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and calling for swift police reforms across the country. "Indict, convict, send those killer cops to jail. The whole damn system is...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
fox32chicago.com
'Appalling' video shows Chicago police officer repeatedly punching man in holding cell
CHICAGO - Surveillance footage released Tuesday shows a Chicago police officer repeatedly punching a man in a holding cell more than three years ago. The video shows Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez delivering nearly 20 closed-fist blows to Damien Stewart in the lockup at the South Chicago District after he was allegedly caught with a gun during a confrontational traffic stop on May 18, 2019.
fox32chicago.com
Person found shot in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 29, shot and critically wounded in Pilsen
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Pilsen neighborhood. The 29-year-old was riding in a car around 10:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Canalport Avenue when a silver sedan pulled up and someone started shooting into her vehicle, according to police. She...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot and critically wounded in West Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. The 19-year-old was arguing with another male around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect led police on two-state pursuit in stolen vehicle, crashed into two patrol units: police
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A 23-year-old man is accused of leading Lake County police officers on a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashing into two police patrol units Monday. Shortly before 1 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Department officer noticed a light blue Honda crossover SUV traveling at...
fox32chicago.com
Former Chicago cop had 44 traffic tickets dismissed by claiming his girlfriend stole his vehicle: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer is accused of providing false testimony and fraudulent police reports over the last 13 years in order to have traffic tickets dismissed. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, is charged with four counts of felony offense of perjury and five counts of felony offense of forgery.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after allegedly sideswiping CTA bus, pointing gun at driver
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly striking a CTA bus with his truck and pointing a gun at the driver Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Leonardo Ruiz, 31, is accused of sideswiping a bus in a Chevrolet Silverado around 11:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue. The bus driver got out to take photos of the damage and the Silverado, and that's when Ruiz allegedly threatened her with a gold and black colored gun.
fox32chicago.com
Lane Bryant shootings: New theories emerge as Tinley Park murders remain unsolved after 15 years
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - This week marks 15 years since the Lane Bryant murders happened in a Tinley Park strip mall. In a Fox 32 News special report, Dane Placko takes a look back at the case described as one with a lot of leads and no clear motive. Tinley...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting leaves woman seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The 23-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when she was shot in a "domestic related incident," according to Chicago police. She was struck in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 11 Kias, Hyundais stolen on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about another wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts that occurred within a span of two days. Just this weekend in the 12th District alone, 11 cars were stolen, according to officials. Police say it was the usual story - the thieves broke...
fox32chicago.com
3 charged in armed carjacking in Ashburn
CHICAGO - Three men were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood. Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21, and Marvin Barber, 20, are accused of taking a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 83rd Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
fox32chicago.com
Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
fox32chicago.com
Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns
LISLE, Illinois - Two men were arrested in Lisle on Saturday after they were allegedly found lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns. Lisle Police said Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, and Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, were arrested at the store near the I-355 on/off ramp on Saturday around 2 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
2 men found fatally shot minutes apart in separate attacks on Chicago's West, South sides
CHICAGO - Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart early Monday in North Lawndale and New City on the West and South Sides. About 6:05 a.m., a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen in an alley in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore
CHICAGO - A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.
Comments / 4