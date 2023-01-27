Chicago officials: 'No actionable intelligence' of looming threats ahead of Tyre Nichols video release

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly striking a CTA bus with his truck and pointing a gun at the driver Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Leonardo Ruiz, 31, is accused of sideswiping a bus in a Chevrolet Silverado around 11:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue. The bus driver got out to take photos of the damage and the Silverado, and that's when Ruiz allegedly threatened her with a gold and black colored gun.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO