Stone County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Stone County officials say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after authorities responded to a report of an individual being shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Jensen Road. According to a release from Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, officers arrived on the...
Barnhill joins Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce team
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) has a new director of membership and programs. BACC announced Sarah Barnhill (pictured) has started in the position. Barnhill, a Paragould native, is a Crowley’s Ridge College graduate, and “…will strengthen and grow the Chamber network in her new role by collaborating with members to understand their objectives, seeking and sharing the most innovative strategies and best practices, connecting and guiding partnerships, and delivering training and programs that drive business growth,” BACC said in a release.
Mountain View man charged in shooting death of wife
A Mountain View man has officially been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long. Fred Michael Mixon (pictured), 50, of Mountain View, is currently being held at the Stone County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues, according to Long.
Freiert hired as Community President for FNBC – Batesville
FNBC has announced a new community president for its Batesville office. The Ash Flat-based community bank announced the hiring of Jeffrey Freiert (pictured) late last week. According to a release from FNBC, Freiert brings almost two decades of banking experience in the regional market. Freiert comes to FNBC after serving as city president at Citizens Bank in Batesville.
Obituary: Eric Adon Goodman
Eric Adon Goodman, 49, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 28th, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center, surrounded by his children. He was born September 24th, 1973, in Batesville, Arkansas to Jonathan Grant Goodman and Palma L. Storey Goodman. Eric was a Christian man and attended The Church...
Obituary: Charles Hayden Barnett
Charles Hayden Barnett, 76, of Mount Pleasant passed away on January 29, 2023, in Batesville. He was born on February 25, 1946, in Batesville. He was the son of William and Effie Haigwood Barnett. He was a heavy equipment operator as well as a minister and of the Pentecostal faith. Charles had a servant’s heart. He enjoyed deer hunting, coon hunting and running rabbit dogs. He also loved his guns, playing guitar and harmonica, telling stories, watching westerns, trading and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Obituary: Nathan Leon Tarpley
Nathan Leon Tarpley, 73, of Newport departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born March 8, 1949, to Homer and Reba (Webb) Tarpley. Leon enjoyed the simple things in life. Truck Driving was his first love. After retiring, he loved to tell the stories he acquired over the years of being on the road. He enjoyed his happy place under a shade tree at the lake. He loved to be out loafing around visiting with people and his many friends. He also enjoyed watching Westerns, but his biggest pleasure in life was his grandkids. He loved spending time with them.
Obituary: Bobby Carol Norris
Bobby Carol Norris, 80, peacefully left this world from his home to be with his heavenly Father and Savior on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Bobby was born in Newport, Arkansas on April 17, 1942, the son of Ed and Lillie Mae (Couch) Norris. Bobby graduated from Swifton High School. He...
Obituary: Phyllis Gammill Kendrick
Phyllis Gammill Kendrick, 67, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away in the early morning hours, Thursday, January 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 2, 1955, to the late Harvey Gammill and the late Ruby Barnes Gammill. Phyllis was saved and baptized at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. Before her retirement, she was employed at Stone County Medical Center. After she retired she enjoyed getting to watch her grandchildren and going fishing with her husband and always enjoyed catching the biggest fish. She loved her family and will be missed by them all. When she was told to love you to the moon and back, she would always just reply “to the moon and back”. So to you, we say “to the moon and back”. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, sister, and me-me.
Obituary: Dianna Lynn Kunkel
Dianna Lynn Kunkel, 62, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Batesville. She was born October 19, 1960, in Newport. She was the daughter of Charles Lynn Adams and Barbara Joan Eades Bagwell. She was a retired dietary aide and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed collecting shoes and purses, loved The Lord, cooking, had the heart to help others and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
