People Are Dying to Get Their Hands on a ‘Gently Used’ Casket For Sale in Maine
There are certain states in the country where people are a little more inventive in what they're willing to list 'for sale' online. They're more inventive because the audience is more willing to see the beauty in something others may consider trash. If you need concrete proof, look no further than a recent ad listed in the Maine Classifieds (Buy, Sell, Trade, Free) group on Facebook, where a "gently used" casket led to the comments section coming alive.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
Bowl for a Cause at Archie’s in Kezar Falls to Help Maine’s Homeless Vets
Spend an evening candlepin bowling in historic Archie's Strike and Spare to help Maine's homeless vets. Three organizations are coming together to help Maine's homeless veterans. Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance will receive 100% of the money raised and Archie's is helping! Not only are they hosting this awesome fundraiser on...
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
Making a Splash: Water Country in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. In the aftermath of several almost back-to-back storms, we're more excited than ever for temperatures to warm back up and the world to become sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park, Story Land, and Santa's Village to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm
Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
This is Why Maine is Martha Stewart’s ‘Favorite Place’
We all know Martha Stewart for her DIY crafts and easy-to-follow recipes but more recently, we love her for her hysterical collaborations with Snoop Dogg. The two icons have such great chemistry that if you simply Google “Martha Stewart”, the first follow-up Google question is, “Did Martha Stewart Date Snoop Dogg?”
Did You Know This Unexpected ‘Jaws’ Reunion Happened in New England?
These days, we could all benefit from hearing positive stories. And for those of you who are fans of Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, you're gonna like this one. Prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode IV, Jaws was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Collider. It's a simple yet classic film with an instrumental theme that remains unsettling to this day:
Release Date for the Latest Movie From New Hampshire’s Adam Sandler is Here
I'm so beyond excited! It's finally here after four years and I'm all about it, as I'm sure every Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston fan is. It's funny, because I still remember screaming with excitement after Jennifer Aniston confirmed on Instagram last year that Murder Mystery 2 with Adam was a go. Yes, just those simple words from Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account, "Back to work with my buddy #MurderMystery2". tagging Adam Sandler, was the news so many of us were waiting for back then.
