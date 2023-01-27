Cream cheese is a staple ingredient in everything from mashed potatoes to cheesecakes, but you don't always use up a whole container. Your freezer can help you make the most of every last bit of cream cheese. You can freeze cream cheese, but you'll need to consider how you plan to use the thawed cream cheese as the texture may become grainy. The great news is that it's still useful (and delicious!) in baked goods, casseroles, and dips.

