Today, lifelong Franklin County resident, small business owner and veteran, Dean Horst, officially announced his bid for County Commissioner in the 2023 Republican Primary. “As a Marine and small business owner, I embrace taking on complex issues and finding solutions,” said Horst. “We must preserve the Franklin County way of life so our children and grandchildren can stay and prosper here. Franklin County needs bold Conservative leadership to preserve that way of life. As County Commissioner, I`ll work efficiently and effectively to fight against burdensome regulations, preserve our open space and farmland, and crack down on deadly drugs that have taken the lives of too many of our residents.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO