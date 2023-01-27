Read full article on original website
Related
Brandon J “BJ” Rock obituary 1979~2023
Brandon J “BJ” Rock, 43, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. Born June 23, 1979 in Waynesboro, he was the son of D. Joseph and Karen J. (Naugle) Rock of Waynesboro. BJ graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior...
Rick B Keller obituary 1948~2023
On Sunday, January 29, Dr. Rick B Keller, a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of seventy-four. Born to William H. and Evelyn Mae (Gemmill) Keller in Red Lion, PA, Rick was a retired teacher and school administrator with thirty-five years in school education. He was married...
Mary Jane Waybright obituary 1926~2023
Mary Jane Waybright (Crabill) 96 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at The Lorien in Taneytown, MD with her family by her side. Mrs. Waybright was predeceased by her beloved husband of 75 years, Wilbur H. Waybright, who died May 20, 2021. She was born October...
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
Harry E Keen obituary 1937~2023
Harry E Keen, 85, a long-time resident of East Waterford, PA, passed away at his home on January 27, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta M. (Culbertson) Keen. Born February 10, 1937, in West Chester, PA, he was a son of the late David F....
Gregory L Dixon obituary 1949~2023
Gregory L Dixon, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 19,1949 in Gettysburg to Herman and Ethel (Beamer) Dixon, Jr. of Biglerville. Greg was partner in the former Fun Season Motorcycle and Snowmobile Store in Biglerville. He was employed...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023
Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023
Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
Local businessman and veteran, Horst, Announces Candidacy for County Commissioner
Today, lifelong Franklin County resident, small business owner and veteran, Dean Horst, officially announced his bid for County Commissioner in the 2023 Republican Primary. “As a Marine and small business owner, I embrace taking on complex issues and finding solutions,” said Horst. “We must preserve the Franklin County way of life so our children and grandchildren can stay and prosper here. Franklin County needs bold Conservative leadership to preserve that way of life. As County Commissioner, I`ll work efficiently and effectively to fight against burdensome regulations, preserve our open space and farmland, and crack down on deadly drugs that have taken the lives of too many of our residents.”
Poetry Workshop in Chambersburg
Give the gift of poetry this Valentine’s Day! In this workshop, participants learn simple yet elegant poetic forms, listen to samples, and write original poems for loved ones. What: Poetry Workshop. When: Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Where: The Healing Arts Center. 761 5th Ave., Suite...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia.
Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023
Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
JAMMIN’ for the ARTS! Music Festival on February 26
The Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro / Destination ARTS! presents a new Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, February 26 from 2 to 6 pm at 633 Brewing, located at 118 Walnut Street, Waynesboro, PA. “JAMMIN’ for the ARTS! – Keep the Arts Alive in Waynesboro” is a four-hour festival...
Man Dead After Head-On Collision
A head-on collision took place Friday near Wayne Highway in Franklin County. The accident claimed the life of one man and injured another. A 67-year-old man, Wesley Hurd had been stopped at an intersection at Wayne Avenue and Five Forks Road. Hurd pulled out into the intersection as 42-year-old Brandon Rock had been traveling south. As a result, the two vehicles collided head-on. Rock was killed and Hurd was believed to have had minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Chambersburg Tractor Supply to Host Pet Treat Tasting Event
Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat-tasting event here in Chambersburg. Planned for Feb. 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.
