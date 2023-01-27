Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close. Today, defense attorneys called a witness they hope will persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes. Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform a...
Cohee Trial: Day 10
The People V Cohee is coming to an end. Before the prosecution rested their case Friday, a forensic pathologist who completed the autopsy for Warren Barnes, shared his explosive testimony.
nbc11news.com
Brian Cohee: the events leading to murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Defense witnesses testified today against 21-year-old Brian Cohee. Cohee is on trial for the murder of Warren Barnes. Cohee pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, though he admitted to the murder upon arrest in 2021. The defense brought a family doctor and therapist of...
KJCT8
Boulder King Soopers suspect declared ‘too incompetent’ to stand trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect in the 2021 shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store is being ruled too incompetent to stand trial. A district judge said at a competency hearing on Friday that the state’s mental hospital evaluated Ahmad Alissa and reached that conclusion. The judge...
KJCT8
DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because...
KJCT8
Denver law enforcement reacts to Tyre Nichols
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and other charges. Law enforcement in Colorado and across the country are sharing their perspective on the case. “I think it’s important for the public to understand...
burlington-record.com
Officers in Grand Junction cleared after review of shooting of armed man
Two Grand Junction police officers who fired shots at an armed man in December will not face criminal charges, according to a review letter by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Mendez, 28, was shot on Dec. 6 after pointing a handgun police and then running into a...
KJCT8
New car theft measure would make most car thefts a felony
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Western Slope state representative is one of four pushing for a new measure they say will cut down on auto thefts, with the goal of making Colorado a safer place to live. Western Slope Republican Matt Soper co-sponsored the bipartisan bill. It will remove...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
KJCT8
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
basinnow.com
6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs
Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
94kix.com
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
KJCT8
Sharp cold slowly eases through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Much of last night’s snow is still on the ground - not just on the Western Slope, but all across Colorado. That means we’re on a bed of ice, and the cold that results has been brutal in parts of the state. Dangerous,...
KJCT8
Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a press release Tuesday the City of Grand Junction said a proposal is in the works to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open until fall 2026. The city, School District 51, and Mesa County have been working on an agreement to keep the pool open, according to the press release. The city has a draft version of that agreement that defines who would be responsible for repairs, and what would happen with the pool at the end of it’s operation.
KJCT8
CPW sees impact on wildlife during winter months
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife have begun to see impacts on wildlife as snow continues to pile up. During the winter months, wildlife moves to lower elevations. Prolonged snow on the ground and cold temperatures have led to poor conditions in areas that are typically considered...
KJCT8
Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
KJCT8
Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s summer meals program wants to ensure children receive healthy meals during the summer months when school is out by finding a new sponsor. Just last summer, more than two million meals were served to students at over six hundred sites operated under Colorado’s summer...
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
KJCT8
Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at building employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s called Project Search. “At the end of each program year for Project Search, and at Community Hospital, we’re hoping that...
