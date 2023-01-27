Iowa Lawmakers Considering Gadsden Flag License Plate
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa is latest state to consider adding a license plate with the Gadsden Flag on them. The Gadsden Flag is bright yellow and features a coiled up rattle snake with the words “don’t tread on me”. A bill to create the plate was introduced in the Iowa Senate this week and was recommended for passage in a subcommittee. If the bill passes Iowa would be the eleventh state in the country to have a license plate with the Gadsden Flag on it.
