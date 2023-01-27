ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Massive crash shuts traffic on I-39/I-90 near Beloit

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Vcrh_0kTl1FNQ00

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A massive multi-vehicle crash on snowy Interstate 90 has snarled traffic for hours, officials said Friday.

Estimates by the Wisconsin State Patrol said 40 to 50 cars were involved.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police are working on several multi-vehicle accidents in the area, resulting from a crash that happened around noon, in the southbound lanes of I-90, just north of the Illinois and Wisconsin border.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says at least one person was hurt, and blamed whiteout conditions for the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Both north and southbound lanes have been shut down, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

I-39/90 south is closed at Wis 11 West/Avalon Road, and I-39/90 north is closed beyond ramp from County S.

DEVELOPING…

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
iheart.com

Massive 85-Vehicle Pile-Up Shuts Down Major Interstate

Interstate 39/90 in Wisconsin was closed in both directions near Rock County between Janesville and Beloit on Friday (January 27) due to a massive 85-vehicle pile-up. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 21 people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
MCFARLAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford. First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. In an updated statement Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said 85 vehicles were involved...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy