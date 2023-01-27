Massive crash shuts traffic on I-39/I-90 near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A massive multi-vehicle crash on snowy Interstate 90 has snarled traffic for hours, officials said Friday.

Estimates by the Wisconsin State Patrol said 40 to 50 cars were involved.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police are working on several multi-vehicle accidents in the area, resulting from a crash that happened around noon, in the southbound lanes of I-90, just north of the Illinois and Wisconsin border.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says at least one person was hurt, and blamed whiteout conditions for the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Both north and southbound lanes have been shut down, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

I-39/90 south is closed at Wis 11 West/Avalon Road, and I-39/90 north is closed beyond ramp from County S.

DEVELOPING…

