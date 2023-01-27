Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close. Today, defense attorneys called a witness they hope will persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes. Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform a...
nbc11news.com
DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because...
burlington-record.com
Officers in Grand Junction cleared after review of shooting of armed man
Two Grand Junction police officers who fired shots at an armed man in December will not face criminal charges, according to a review letter by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Mendez, 28, was shot on Dec. 6 after pointing a handgun police and then running into a...
Colorado man intentionally drove pickup truck into police department lobby 'in order to be heard': police
Grand Junction, Colorado police say a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into the lobby of a police station on Tuesday, but say no one was injured.
nbc11news.com
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
nbc11news.com
Sharp cold slowly eases through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Much of last night’s snow is still on the ground - not just on the Western Slope, but all across Colorado. That means we’re on a bed of ice, and the cold that results has been brutal in parts of the state. Dangerous,...
94kix.com
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
nbc11news.com
Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a press release Tuesday the City of Grand Junction said a proposal is in the works to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open until fall 2026. The city, School District 51, and Mesa County have been working on an agreement to keep the pool open, according to the press release. The city has a draft version of that agreement that defines who would be responsible for repairs, and what would happen with the pool at the end of it’s operation.
Grand Junction Colorado History: The Sugar Beet Factory
Grand Junction, Colorado has a lot of history. There have been countless factors that have contributed to what we know the city to be today. One of the biggest industries that gave Grand Junction its identity in the early days was sugar beets. In fact, you've probably driven past what once was the Grand Junction sugar beet factory and perhaps not even realized it.
nbc11news.com
Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
nbc11news.com
Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s summer meals program wants to ensure children receive healthy meals during the summer months when school is out by finding a new sponsor. Just last summer, more than two million meals were served to students at over six hundred sites operated under Colorado’s summer...
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
nbc11news.com
Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction’s Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at building employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s called Project Search. “At the end of each program year for Project Search, and at Community Hospital, we’re hoping that...
nbc11news.com
High Schoolers Across the Valley Headed to State Bowling Competition
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High schoolers from across the Grand Valley are hitting the bowling lanes in preparation for the state competition in Denver. There are four high schools around the valley that have bowling teams. Each of them a mix of boys and girls with all different ages and abilities.
KJCT8
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
