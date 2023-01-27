Zelina Vega discusses her absence from WWE in 2022. Vega was a prominent member of the Raw roster, and she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella. The duo lost the titles to Naomi and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38, and Vega later went down with an injury in May 2022. As a result, she was sidelined for a few months after she reportedly had surgery. She returned on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she joined Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro). Vega subsequently returned to the ring, and she has been featured on WWE SmackDown since her return.

