ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident

A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother.  NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
Fightful

Roxanne Perez Praises Bayley For Taking Her Under Her Wing

Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and is looked at by many to be the future of women's wrestling. Perez is labeled a "prodigy" by fans and peers as she's picked up the sport at a young age and has already had more success than many long-time veterans in wrestling.
Fightful

Nikkita Lyons Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Nikkita Lyons says her knee surgery was a success. Nikkita Lyons took to social media on January 25 to reveal that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury. Nikikta would again take to social media six days later, on January 31, to announce that she's undergone successful surgery and thank not only the doctors and nurses but also the fans supporting her.
Fightful

Andre Chase And Duke Hudson Earn A Spot In NXT Tag Title Match At NXT Vengeance Day 2023

As of January 31, the fourth team has been added to the NXT Tag Team Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thanks to some timely interference by Chase U's prized student, Thea Hail, neutralizing potential interference by Schism's Ava Raine, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson were able to pick up a much-needed win on the January 31 episode of WWE NXT. Chase & Hudson defeated The Dyad's Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid and the tandem of Malik Blade & Edris Enofe to punch their ticket to Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fightful

Stevie Turner Debuts, Indus Sher Beats The Creed Brothers | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on January 31, 2023:. - Stevie Turner won her in-ring debut on NXT by beating Dani Palmer. - Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) scored a big win over The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed); an accidental collision with Ivy Nile somewhat cost the former NXT Tag Team Champions the win.
Fightful

LPW 11: The Blue Event Results (1/27): New LPW Grand Champion Crowned

Love Pro Wrestling held its LPW 11: The Blue Event on January 27 from The Rec Room South Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event aired on Twitch. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Zak Ralph) and highlights are below. LPW 11:...
Fightful

Zelina Vega Describes How Rupturing An Implant Caused Her To Miss Several Months In 2022

Zelina Vega discusses her absence from WWE in 2022. Vega was a prominent member of the Raw roster, and she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella. The duo lost the titles to Naomi and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38, and Vega later went down with an injury in May 2022. As a result, she was sidelined for a few months after she reportedly had surgery. She returned on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she joined Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro). Vega subsequently returned to the ring, and she has been featured on WWE SmackDown since her return.
Fightful

Rick Boogs Returns On 1/30 WWE Raw, Defeats The Miz

After being sidelined with injury for nearly ten months, Rick Boogs made his return to WWE on the January 30, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw. Boogs made his surprise return to the company after Adam Pearce put him in a singles bout against The Miz. Boogs would go on...
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy