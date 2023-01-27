Read full article on original website
Bailey vs. Vikingo Set For Spring Break 7, Flash Morgan Webster Injury Update, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. - Hijo Del Vikingo and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey are set to clash at Joey Janela's Spring Break 7:. - Flash Morgan Webster has provided an injury update on Twitter:. - The Young Bucks want a match with The New...
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results (1/29): Alec Price Faces Lio Rush
Beyond Wrestling held its Miight Snow event on January 29 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results and highlights are below. Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results (1/29) - Ichiban def. Mortar. - Aaron Rourke...
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
Go Home to Vengeance Day! | WWE NXT Sour Graps 1/31/2023 | Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including:. - NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez responds to Toxic Attraction. - The New Day Tag Team Invitational with The Dyad vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Roxanne Perez Praises Bayley For Taking Her Under Her Wing
Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and is looked at by many to be the future of women's wrestling. Perez is labeled a "prodigy" by fans and peers as she's picked up the sport at a young age and has already had more success than many long-time veterans in wrestling.
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
Nikkita Lyons Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery
Nikkita Lyons says her knee surgery was a success. Nikkita Lyons took to social media on January 25 to reveal that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury. Nikikta would again take to social media six days later, on January 31, to announce that she's undergone successful surgery and thank not only the doctors and nurses but also the fans supporting her.
Andre Chase And Duke Hudson Earn A Spot In NXT Tag Title Match At NXT Vengeance Day 2023
As of January 31, the fourth team has been added to the NXT Tag Team Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thanks to some timely interference by Chase U's prized student, Thea Hail, neutralizing potential interference by Schism's Ava Raine, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson were able to pick up a much-needed win on the January 31 episode of WWE NXT. Chase & Hudson defeated The Dyad's Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid and the tandem of Malik Blade & Edris Enofe to punch their ticket to Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4.
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30): ROH World Championship Match, Athena In Action, More
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 30. Matches were taped on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30) Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated...
Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean Added To 2/2 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling (2/2) Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. Fightful will have live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling as it airs at 8 p.m. ET. Afterwards, check out our post-show podcast on our YouTube channel.
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
WWE Announces Record-Breaking Gate And Viewership Numbers For Royal Rumble 2023
WWE touts the success of the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event. On January 28, WWE held the Royal Rumble from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, During the show, the company announced that 51,338 fans were in attendance for the show. In a press release, WWE shared more numbers...
Stevie Turner Debuts, Indus Sher Beats The Creed Brothers | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on January 31, 2023:. - Stevie Turner won her in-ring debut on NXT by beating Dani Palmer. - Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) scored a big win over The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed); an accidental collision with Ivy Nile somewhat cost the former NXT Tag Team Champions the win.
WWE NXT (1/31/2023) Results: Creed Brothers vs Indus Sher, New Day Invitational, Cora Jade Competes.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 1/31/2023 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - New Day Invitational...
Sam Teamo (Santino Marella) Officiates May Valentine And Aron Stevens' Disastrous Wedding
Wrestling weddings almost always end in disaster. The wedding of May Valentine and Aron Stevens was no different. Taking place on the first ever live edition of NWA Powerrr, the wedding was officiated by Sam Teamo, aka Santino Marella. The wedding was interrupted by several individuals, including Pollo Del Mar, Chris Silvio, Mercurio, and Natalia Markova.
LPW 11: The Blue Event Results (1/27): New LPW Grand Champion Crowned
Love Pro Wrestling held its LPW 11: The Blue Event on January 27 from The Rec Room South Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event aired on Twitch. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Zak Ralph) and highlights are below. LPW 11:...
Zelina Vega Describes How Rupturing An Implant Caused Her To Miss Several Months In 2022
Zelina Vega discusses her absence from WWE in 2022. Vega was a prominent member of the Raw roster, and she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella. The duo lost the titles to Naomi and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38, and Vega later went down with an injury in May 2022. As a result, she was sidelined for a few months after she reportedly had surgery. She returned on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she joined Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro). Vega subsequently returned to the ring, and she has been featured on WWE SmackDown since her return.
The Country Gentlemen Crowned New NWA US Tag Team Champions At NWA Powerrr LIVE
The Country Gentlemen, the tandem consisting of A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews, have successfully defeated The Fixers' Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky to become the new NWA United States Tag Team Champions at NWA Powerrr Live on Tuesday, January, 31. In the process of becoming the new champions, The...
Rick Boogs Returns On 1/30 WWE Raw, Defeats The Miz
After being sidelined with injury for nearly ten months, Rick Boogs made his return to WWE on the January 30, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw. Boogs made his surprise return to the company after Adam Pearce put him in a singles bout against The Miz. Boogs would go on...
