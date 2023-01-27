Read full article on original website
KFDA
Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds 15th student academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is holding a graduation today for its student academy. It is the 15th graduating class from Randall County’s Student Academy with seven members graduating with students from Canyon and Amarillo high schools. The goal of the academy is to educate...
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
KFDA
First Baptist Church expanding in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding, adding two new facilities to its downtown location. ‘The Loft’, a hub for Amarillo’s youth to hangout, study and more, is beginning to take shape with workers drilling holes for support beams giving the nearly $40 million project its form.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
KFDA
Public ceremony honoring Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy at Rick Husband Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy when Rick Husband was the shuttle commander and one of seven astronauts to die in the tragedy. On Feb. 1, 2003, the space shuttle suffered catastrophic damage upon reentry into the atmosphere following a...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
KFDA
Coffee Memorial Blood Mobile available at Walmart on Coulter due to blood shortage
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive will be at Walmart on Coulter today due to a ‘dangerous emergency blood shortage’. The blood mobile will at Walmart on Coulter on Jan. 31, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Coffee Memorial Donor center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
KFDA
City Council proposing hotel being built near Rick Husband Amarillo Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff presented a report today regarding a proposed hotel being built near the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport. Airport Director, Mike Conners says a feasibility study would be possible and would like to have it operational by 2024. The study says a national chain could build...
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit offering reduced Monthly Passes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit will be offering reduced monthly passes for qualified people. Starting in February, monthly passes will be $15 and qualified people will be able to get them at the main office at Amarillo City Hall. The following people are eligible for the ACT Monthly...
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
KFDA
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police released information on a suspect vehicle concerning a deadly shooting that happened last week. Amarillo Police Department said while no arrests have been made, investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet Impala. The Impala may have damage from the shooting, officials...
KFDA
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
KFDA
Tickets on sale for Laura W. Bush Institute’ Day of Woman event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event. The event will feature two speakers, door prizes, and dinner. Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., vice president for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso,...
KFDA
WTAMU begins new study on multilingual students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has partnered with AISD’s Eastridge Elementary to study multilingual students. Eastridge Elementary has a diverse student population, with students that speak around 40 different languages. “We chose Eastridge because of their diverse student population of nearly forty different languages on campus.”...
Law enforcement officials conduct two-day violent crime-centered operation
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Police Release Shooting Information
Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
