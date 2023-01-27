ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds 15th student academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is holding a graduation today for its student academy. It is the 15th graduating class from Randall County’s Student Academy with seven members graduating with students from Canyon and Amarillo high schools. The goal of the academy is to educate...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

First Baptist Church expanding in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding, adding two new facilities to its downtown location. ‘The Loft’, a hub for Amarillo’s youth to hangout, study and more, is beginning to take shape with workers drilling holes for support beams giving the nearly $40 million project its form.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..

When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit offering reduced Monthly Passes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit will be offering reduced monthly passes for qualified people. Starting in February, monthly passes will be $15 and qualified people will be able to get them at the main office at Amarillo City Hall. The following people are eligible for the ACT Monthly...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for Laura W. Bush Institute’ Day of Woman event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event. The event will feature two speakers, door prizes, and dinner. Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., vice president for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WTAMU begins new study on multilingual students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has partnered with AISD’s Eastridge Elementary to study multilingual students. Eastridge Elementary has a diverse student population, with students that speak around 40 different languages. “We chose Eastridge because of their diverse student population of nearly forty different languages on campus.”...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police Release Shooting Information

Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
AMARILLO, TX

