WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 39
Rhea Ripley has centered in on an opponent for WrestleMania. After winning women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, Rhea Ripley has already made her WrestleMania 39 challenge. On the January 30 edition of WWE Raw, Ripley got straight to the point and challenged Charlotte to a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at the show of shows.
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane
On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
AEW Dynamite Backstage News And Producers For January 18
- Kushida vs. Darby Allin: Sonjay Dutt. - Several talent were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe tribute show. - Summer Rae was backstage at AEW Dynamite. - This show happened largely as planned, despite the tragedy of Jay Briscoe's passing. - We were told that "Tony...
Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers
Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
Kofi Kingston: We've Wanted A Match With The Young Bucks For A Long Time
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) are arguably the most decorated trio in WWE history and any combination of the three are viewed as one of the top tag teams in the world. New Day has wrestled some of the top teams and duos throughout their run,...
The Dark Order Spill Secrets, Cody Rhodes Set For Logan Paul Podcast, New Nia Jax Shirt | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 29, 2023:. - The Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, January...
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30): ROH World Championship Match, Athena In Action, More
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 30. Matches were taped on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30) Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated...
Bob The Drag Queen Recalls Crying After Mick Foley Retired, Compares Goldust To Prince
Bob The Drag Queen is the season eight winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and is one of the most recognizable names in the drag community. Along with being the top queen on "RuPaul's Drag Race," Bob has starred in the HBO series "We're Here" and appeared on various TV shows and movies.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Those That've Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Cracking Her Up Mid-Match
Aubrey Edwards talks Nyla Rose getting her to laugh in the middle of a match, the multiple hats she wears in All Elite Wrestling, and the people that have helped her along the way. While Aubrey Edwards is primarily known as a referee, her referee duties are not the only...
WWE Raw On 1/30 Records Decline In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 30 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 30 averaged 2.114 million viewers. This number is down from the 2.344 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a massive 0.64 rating in...
