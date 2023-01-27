Mississippi police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man, wanted for shooting step father multiple times

Police are looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting his stepfather multiple times.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that on Jan. 26, 2023, at approximately 7:46 p.m., deputies responded to an address in the St Martin Community, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies found 32-year-old Derrick Darnell Banks suffering from several gunshot wounds. During the course of the investigation, Investigators learned Darnell Banks was shot after a domestic dispute with his stepson 20-year-old Jordan Davis.

After the shooting, Davis fled the area wearing no shirt and black pants, and Armed with a handgun. Davis is currently wanted for Attempted Murder and is considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips, or by calling **Tips. We pay CASH rewards for information leading to felony arrests if the information comes through Crime Stoppers.