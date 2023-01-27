ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sixth Memphis Police Officer Involved in Tyre Nichols Confrontation Relieved of Duty: Reports

Preston Hemphil has been relieved of duty from the Memphis Police Department and is under investigation, according to multiple reports Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence. A sixth officer who was involved in the confrontation with 29-year-old Tyre Nichols has been relieved of duty from the Memphis Police Department, according to multiple reports. Fox 13 Memphis reports that Preston Hemphil, who is white, is the officer who has been relieved of duty — which is different from being fired — but it is unclear what...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, who was charged in Tyre Nichols’ death, previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges

One of the five former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to his victim, who told The Post on Saturday, “That could have been me.” “I could be dead. As it is, my body still hurts from the beating. It’s gonna hurt for life,” Cordarlrius Sledge told The Post. Sledge, 34. alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that ex-Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, 30, who then worked as a correction officer, took part in the May 16, 2015 beatdown inside the Shelby County Division of Corrections. Sledge, who was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating.  The video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest has now been seen across the nation and world. Video shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
theriver953.com

Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
VIRGINIA STATE
