Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Sixth Memphis Police Officer Involved in Tyre Nichols Confrontation Relieved of Duty: Reports
Preston Hemphil has been relieved of duty from the Memphis Police Department and is under investigation, according to multiple reports Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence. A sixth officer who was involved in the confrontation with 29-year-old Tyre Nichols has been relieved of duty from the Memphis Police Department, according to multiple reports. Fox 13 Memphis reports that Preston Hemphil, who is white, is the officer who has been relieved of duty — which is different from being fired — but it is unclear what...
Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The pastor at the Memphis church where Tyre Nichols ′ family spoke from the pulpit urging peace after his brutal killing reiterated the call for calm Sunday following the release of video showing the fatal beating by police. Cities nationwide have braced for protests...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, who was charged in Tyre Nichols’ death, previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges
One of the five former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to his victim, who told The Post on Saturday, “That could have been me.” “I could be dead. As it is, my body still hurts from the beating. It’s gonna hurt for life,” Cordarlrius Sledge told The Post. Sledge, 34. alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that ex-Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, 30, who then worked as a correction officer, took part in the May 16, 2015 beatdown inside the Shelby County Division of Corrections. Sledge, who was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault,...
Tyre Nichols' mom was mere blocks away when Memphis cops beat her son, and said she felt a pain in her gut when it happened
"My son was calling my name, and I was only feet away, and I did not even hear him; you have no clue how I feel right now," mom RowVaughn Wells said.
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. The video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest has now been seen across the nation and world. Video shows […]
Memphis beating video puts spotlight on first police account
Newly released video shows Memphis police officers battering motorist Tyre Nichols with punches and kicks and also using pepper spray and a baton, with Nichols howling in pain as he tried to shield the blows. Yet initially, in a statement posted on social media the day after the incident, Memphis...
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
Tyre Nichols’s brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they die’
Tyre Nichols’s brother said in an interview with a local news station on Friday that he hopes a similar fate falls on the five Memphis officers allegedly involved in the death of his brother. “You want my truth? … I hope they die,” Jamal Dupree told Fox 40 in Sacramento, California. Memphis authorities on Friday…
A defense attorney for one of the Memphis cops charged with fatally beating Tyre Nichols said 'no one' 'intended' for him to die. Nichols' family isn't buying that argument.
Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer for Tyre Nichols' family, said the officers' actions were "designed to harm" and called the murder charge "appropriate."
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
Watch: Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff
Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
theriver953.com
Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
People
392K+
Followers
67K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 16