ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

NOBULL Just Released a Sleek Reflective Collection Perfect for Nighttime Running

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqTiy_0kTkznao00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

NOBULL, the aggressively-named athletic shoe brand aimed at gym hard-o’s has released a new reflective collection for nighttime runners looking to stay safe, and look fly, on the road. In addition to your reflective running gear and illuminating headlamps , these effervescent shoes that’ll set your stride ablaze, and also make it easier for cars, buses, and other hazardous road companions to spot you.

Shop NOBULL’s Reflection Collection

NOBULL’s Reflective Collection: The Details

The winter’s limited hours of sunlight can present a challenge for training regimens if you’re trying to squeeze in a pace run before or after work. These shoes are made to be highly reflective and easier to spot in darker conditions, so you’re less limited by the sun’s schedule. Plus, they look really cool even in the daylight.

NOBULL’s reflective collection includes aglow versions of some of their most popular shoes for both running and strength training, and the collection is not just limited to reflective white sneakers. They’ve added reflective and iridescent elements to their colorful knit runners as well.

Check out some of our top picks for runners and weightlifters from the collection below, and keep reading to hear about other releases from the brand that caught our eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mO7JL_0kTkznao00

Reflective Men's Runner+ (Dark Grey)

Buy Now

$189.00
Buy Now

These reflective runners make you more visible in dark training conditions but are also made with 100% Pebax foam for lightweight support. The upper is made with structured, engineered mesh to secure you in and the whole shoe is designed breathable for temperature regulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29l5jp_0kTkznao00

AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

Men's Reflective Ripstop Trainers (Dark Grey)

Buy Now

$139.00
Buy Now

NOBULL has also just released a reflective version of their ripstop trainer weightlifting shoe that’s available for preorder on their website. It’s made with their durable, lightweight ripstop material with a reflective upper layer and an outsole designed for easy transitions between indoors and outdoors. It has a 4mm heel drop for support during heavy lifts and lateral and medial guards for added sidewall protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn6Z7_0kTkznao00

Reflective Knit Runner (Dark Grey)

Buy Now

$169.00
Buy Now

NOBULL’s Reflective Knit Runner has reflective material sewn into the knit sock construction and is unisex with sizes for all feet. The outsole pattern was designed for use in all environments and there’s a removable molded sockliner for added support and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WhYJ_0kTkznao00

Reflective Knit Runner (Neon Orange)

Buy Now

$169.00
Buy Now

NOBULL also makes their reflective runners in a monochromatic neon orange color that’ll make it even easier for folks to spot you on the road after the sun has gone down. These shoes also come in a neon green, pink, blue, purple, red and seafoam.

Other Recent Notable NOBULL Releases

Merino Wool Collection

NOBULL released a Merino Wool Collection in 2022 that includes their standard knit runners made with wool. Merino wool is known for its athletic-friendly properties like temperature regulation, odor deflection and moisture-wicking. These shoes are also excellent for cold weather running, especially when paired with hefty running socks .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmdYF_0kTkznao00

Merino Wool Knit Runners (Navy Slate)

Buy Now

$169.00
Buy Now

These shoes are built with the familiar fit of the NOBULL knit runner with the added benefits that come with merino wool. It has climate adaptive properties for keeping you cool in the heat, and the more porous fabric captures and wicks away sweat vapor easily.

GORE-TEX Collection

NOBULL also released a GORE-TEX waterproof version of their trail runners last year designed for waterproof protection while running outdoors. They’re built tough for trail running specifically — with extra durable fabric on the outside and a sturdier shoe to protect you from injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNRrm_0kTkznao00

Gore-Tex Trail Runner (Dark Grey)

Buy Now

$199.00
Buy Now

These shoes are made with a breathable GORE-TEX membrane that’s waterproof and made to keep your feet dry in wet, muddy, snowy and rainy conditions. They have a grippy lug pattern on the bottom for traction on tough trail terrain, as well as extra medial and lateral support so you can bob and weave on trails without losing an ankle.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Grab Yourself a New Watch Courtesy of This Timex and Todd Snyder Collaboration

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Finding a good watch can be a tricky thing for a lot of men. Some people don’t like watches at all, but for those that do, everyone’s got their own preferences. Maybe you’re the kind of person that loves something that stands out, or maybe you’re someone who’d rather wear a timepiece that’s understated and subtle. Thankfully, a collaboration between the legendary Todd Snyder and Timex means that we’ve got one watch in each of those categories for you. Just in case...
NEW YORK STATE
SPY

Are Cole Haan’s New Running Shoes Worth Ditching Your Asics?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cole Haan has launched a newly revamped line of running shoes for men. In theory, it makes sense to have the brand behind the most comfortable dress shoes address the running category. But would somebody really trade in their Asics in favor of a dress shoe brand? The 5.Zerogrand Embrostitch might woo a few with its sustainable materials. Many runners hold their shoe styles sacred the way Yankees fans do pinstripes — loyal until death but not without a chafing conversation about going the...
SPY

Allbirds Released Lunar New Year Wool Runners to Celebrate Year of the Rabbit

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Allbirds, the shoe that became the de-facto dad shoe uniform for the entire tech industry in 2016, has just released a limited-edition design of their best-selling Wool Runners for the Lunar New Year, complete with bunny ears for the year of the rabbit. The shoes are designed with all the excellent features you expect from Allbirds’ shoes — thermoregulating wool, a comfortable sole, and machine-washable construction — with a subtly unique design for celebrating the new year. They’re currently available on their website...
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design

Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
sneakernews.com

A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
sneakernews.com

A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”

First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
WWD

Amazon Fashion’s New Releases Include the Must-Have Wardrobe Essentials That Make Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for trendy pieces is fun and all, but 2023 is about securing your ultimate, love-forever wardrobe. So, what if we told you there’s a one-stop shop for a collection of timeless clothing (and sometimes even accessories) that makes getting dressed each day easier and helps you get the most bang for your buck? Enter: Amazon’s new fashion releases.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs....
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
shefinds

10 Best Chelsea Boots For Women: Dress To Impress!

Every fashion enthusiast knows that an instant way to elevate any winter outfit (both stylishly and practically) is by adding a trusty pair of Chelsea boots. As donned by rock stars of the 60s and Queen Victoria in the 1830s, these kicks can be fit for any occasion or event.
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede"

Has unveiled a first look at the Dunk Low in “Gold Suede.”. The women’s exclusive silhouette is fully crafted in suede and arrives with an off-white base and overlays in a muted gold hue. Branding makes its way on to the leather panel swoosh and the embroidered Nike tongue tag and heel insignia in blue. The model rests on a white midsole and gold outsole, with matching gold laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com

New Balance Dresses Up the 550 in Vivid Shades

New Balance is continuing to expand its popular 550 silhouette catalog. Instead of a singular focused update, the latest from the footwear brand dresses up the shoe in rich multicolored hues. Leading the charge for the new edition is a slightly off-white base. Where the magic happens is with the...
SPY

Amazon’s New Blink Security Camera Floodlight Can Be Yours for Just Under $100!

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Although we’re in a new year with exciting new possibilities, rising crime remains one of the top concerns of many Americans. Nothing matters more than the health and safety of you and your family. So what can you do to improve the security of your home? CES 2023 ushered in several new and exciting smart home products focused on these concerns. We saw state-of-the-art smart locks, innovative smart safes, and several new surveillance cameras in a year that was chocked full of products...
blufashion.com

Orthaheel Sandals Review: Comfortable and Fashionable Summer Footwear for Pain Relief

Update: Orthaheel is now Vionic, a brand that offers the same sole-hugging technology with modern classics and fresh trends. The change was made due to customer feedback that the Orthaheel name sounded “old” and “orthopedic”. Orthaheel footwear and orthotics are designed by Phillip Vasyli to help restore natural foot function and well-being for women and men.
Well+Good

The 10 Best Boots—Even Knee-High Ones!—for Short Women

Boots are perhaps one of the trickiest shoe categories for short folks. On one end, they have the power to add some height through heels and shaft lengths. But, on the other, they can just as easily cut off at the ankles or calves and make petite women appear shorter than they are. Albeit tricky, boots can actually be one of the best tools in a petite wardrobe for utilizing silhouette and sizing to create the illusion of elongated legs and a bit more height—you just need to know what boot height is best for short legs.
SPY

Discover the Best Bougie Finds of the Year For A Stylish Home

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Introducing the ultimate list of bougie finds for your home! Whether you’re looking to freshen up a room or give your entire home a makeover, these 38 luxury products will elevate your home’s aesthetic and bring a touch of elegance and sophistication. From the moment you enter your home, you deserve to be surrounded by luxury and style, and these designer lighting fixtures, high-end textiles and other bougie finds are sure to impress.  We’ve included a little bit of everything on this list...
StyleCaster

The Glossy Italian Leather Boots From My Vision Board Finally Went On Sale—Shop Them For Hundreds Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If I were to show you my private Pinterest board you’d get a firsthand look at my current obsession with elevated minimalism, antique engagement rings and sleek black leather boots—especially ones with unique structure. On any given day, I’m wearing leather boots with my outfit because they’ve never failed me. They’re comfortable, enhance my outfits and, if made correctly, last for years. Buying high-quality boots is always a good idea and that’s why the Dear Frances sale is a shoe-lovers...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy