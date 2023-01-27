App State’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health & Human Services and partners offer new support groups for community members

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wataugaonline.com
CCC&TI Announces New Watauga Campus Director
For the first time in more than 10 years, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus has a new executive director. For employees, students and the community, the new director is a familiar face with a desire for growth and to connect the campus to the community it serves.
wataugaonline.com
Dollar General in Vilas fined for excessive price-scanner errors
The Dollar General store in Vilas is one of 52 businesses recently fined for excessive price-scanner errors by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division (NCDA&CS). The store, located at 4546 U.S. Hwy 421, has paid $1,095 in fines according to an NCDA&CS report. An initial...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
wataugaonline.com
Suspect in downtown Boone shooting turns self in
A man wanted in a shooting that occurred in downtown Boone in August 2022 has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs of Damascus Church Road in Wilkesboro, NC, surrendered himself for arrest on Monday morning, January 30, 2023, according to the Boone Police Department. On August 21, 2022, around 1:20...
wataugaonline.com
Boone man arrested in Ashe County on methamphetamine charges
A Boone man has been arrested by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking methamphetamine. Jonathon Tyrone Tatum II, age 24, was arrested on January 10th as a result of a narcotics investigation conducted by the Ashe Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, N.C State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
