New Haven, CT

SCSU Men's Basketball Downs Georgian Court, 73-65

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's basketball defeated Georgian Court, 73-65, in a non-conference matchup at James Moore Field House. With the win, the Owls improve to 14-8 on the year while GCU drops to 10-11 overall. Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) totaled 20 points with four assists and...
SCSU Women's Basketball Defeats Saint Rose, 51-47

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball defeated Saint Rose, 51-47, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at James Moore Field House. With the win, Southern improved to 13-7 overall and 8-6 in the NE10 while Saint Rose dropped to 9-10 overall and 6-8 in conference play. Katie...
SCSU Gymnastics Posts a Season-Best Score in The Vault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Southern Connecticut gymnastics finished third at the Brown Quad-Meet in Providence, R.I. at Brown University. The Owls fell to Brown University and the University of Bridgeport, but rose above Rhode Island College. The Owls totaled 188.975 and posted a season-best score in the Vault. The Owls posted...
