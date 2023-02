CLEVELAND (AP)Tujautae Williams scored 15 points as Cleveland State beat IUPUI 78-72 on Sunday. Williams had eight rebounds for the Vikings (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 15 points and three steals. Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points. The Jaguars (3-20, 0-12) were led in scoring by Armon Jarrard with...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO