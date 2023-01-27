Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
How Maine’s Landscape Inspired The Creation Of Planet In Avatar 2
According to WMTW, Eric Saindon who is originally from Gorham, Maine received very exciting news. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." This would be Eric's very third nomination for visual effects, as the article states. Eric says that the geography...
Top 10 Val Kilmer Movies
Val Kilmer has crafted one of the most diverse careers of any actor of his generation since breaking onto the scene in the early '80s. He possesses an intense on-screen magnetism and has the rare ability to channel this in a variety of directions, sliding effortlessly into everything from broad comedies to dead-serious action flicks to biopics.
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite at Heavy Metal Hall of Fame
Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Channels the Rolling Stones on ‘Sweet Thing’
Mick Jagger has firmly stated over the years that he did not think singing would be his lifelong career – and he didn't want it to be. Of course, things turned out far differently. He was still singing in 1993 as he turned 50, an age that some fans...
When Bob Dylan Refused to Let Aggressive Hecklers Ruin His Show
Bob Dylan’s pianist Alan Pasqua recalled a moment when hecklers tried to ruin a show, but Dylan refused to let the rest of his audience down. The incident took place around 1978 on the tour leading up to the recording of Street Legal. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pasqua – also known as a member of Giant, among other roles – recounted the experience of performing in Berlin in the former West Germany.
Television Singer and Guitarist Tom Verlaine Dead at 73
Television singer, guitarist and songwriter Tom Verlaine has died at age 73 after an unspecified brief illness. The New York Times reports the news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's friend and fellow artist Patti Smith. Television was one of several influential bands to emerge from...
How ‘Photograph’ Sent Def Leppard Into the Stratosphere
Def Leppard was primed for stardom following the release of their 1981 sophomore album High 'n' Dry, which earned the Sheffield quintet its first RIAA gold certification the following year. With the January 1983 release of their third album Pyromania and lead single "Photograph," they harnessed their momentum and rocketed into the stratosphere.
Elton John Expands ‘Honky Chateau’ With Live Concert and Demos
Elton John will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of Honky Chateau by releasing an expanded version of the album on March 24. Originally released in May 1972, Honky Chateau was John's first chart-topping album, and features the hit singles "Rocket Man" and "Honky Cat." It was named after the 18th-century Chateau d'Herouville outside Paris where it was recorded and was the first to feature John's live band - guitarist Davey Johnstone, bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson – on every song.
Jane’s Addiction Hire Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Stand-in
Navarro – who, like Klinghoffer, was once a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – continues to deal with the effects of long COVID, which also kept him away from the shows Perry Farrell and company played last year. It’s the first time in the group’s history that they’ve toured without him. Those shows were covered by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0