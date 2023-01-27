Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on November 23, 1947, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Claude Lee “Red” Dotson and Susie Bell Ramey Dotson. Spud was a mechanic and was a drive train specialist. His family described him as a hardworking man who loved music and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to play. He was of the Christian faith.

