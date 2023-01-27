ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS Detroit

EPA plans to stop 6 power plants from dumping toxic coal ash into unlined ponds

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants, including two in Michigan, from continuing to dump coal ash into unlined ponds.The agency announced it is proposing to deny the following plants' applications to continue using unlined ponds to dump coal ash.Belle River Power Plant, China Township, MichiganCoal Creek Station, Underwood, North DakotaConemaugh Generating Station, New Florence, PennsylvaniaCoronado Generating Station, St. Johns, ArizonaMartin Lake Steam Electric Station, Tatum, TexasMonroe Power Plant, Monroe, MichiganThe Monroe Power Plant and Belle River Power Plant are expected to be retired in 2035 and 2040 respectively, according to the...
Salon

Oil refineries are polluting US waterways. Too often, it’s legal

Oil refineries are a well-documented source of air pollution, but less attention is paid to the ways they also pollute the water. Transforming crude oil into petroleum produces millions of gallons of wastewater each day filled with toxic chemicals and heavy metals that pours out of the plants and flows into rivers and streams affecting nearby communities.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Engadget

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
KCBD

Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
France 24

Gas shortage renders Iran’s air quality ‘unbreathable’ due to mazut pollution

In Iran, most households rely on natural gas for their heating and hot water. But amid a cold snap and gas shortages, the population has been paralysed by sub-zero temperatures in many regions around the country. These gas shortages have not only led to widespread power cuts, but also severe air pollution from burning low-grade heavy fuel oil, known as mazut, to make up the difference. Despite denials from authorities, the FRANCE 24 Observers team found evidence that this fuel oil is partially responsible for the “unbreathable” air in some Iranian cities.
Anthony James

President Biden Says No to Ban on Gas Stoves in the United States

After a recent report by Bloomberg News that discussed the hazards posed by gas stoves and the need for a possible ban in the United States, the White House did not take long to respond to the outcry. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forcefully declared he is not in favor of any ban on gas stoves.

