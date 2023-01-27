Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker proposes exception to abortion ban in certain cases of rape, incest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A proposed Tennessee law would create an exemption to current abortion law in the state, allowing for doctors to perform abortions on patients if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. SB0857 is sponsored by Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin-D18). Under the bill, an abortion would not be...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
fox17.com
Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year
School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
fox17.com
WATCH: Kentucky man, Las Vegas officer save man from burning car
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Kentucky man and Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officer are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from a car seconds before it became engulfed in flames. LVPD reports on Friday afternoon, an officer and the Kentucky man pulled the driver from a burning car near Las...
fox17.com
Tennessee average gas prices highest since mid-November
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The average price of gas in Tennessee is now $3.28 per gallon, 43 cents more expensive than just one month ago according to auto club group AAA. AAA's report finds gas prices in the state jumped by 13 cents in the past week and is the most expensive per gallon average since mid-November.
fox17.com
Tennessee bill would create similar punishments for BUI as DUI
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A proposed Tennessee law would create the same punishment for those convicted with boating under the influence (BUI) as driving under the influence (DUI). SB0720/HB0458 authorizes courts to use the same sentencing alternatives for BUI cases as DUI cases and allows law enforcement to obtain search warrants to perform blood or breath tests.
fox17.com
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed, delayed Tuesday ahead of potential wintry weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to an icy weather threat. Metro Nashville Public Schools said they will operate on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:
Comments / 0