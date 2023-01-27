ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
WATCH: Kentucky man, Las Vegas officer save man from burning car

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Kentucky man and Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officer are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from a car seconds before it became engulfed in flames. LVPD reports on Friday afternoon, an officer and the Kentucky man pulled the driver from a burning car near Las...
Tennessee average gas prices highest since mid-November

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The average price of gas in Tennessee is now $3.28 per gallon, 43 cents more expensive than just one month ago according to auto club group AAA. AAA's report finds gas prices in the state jumped by 13 cents in the past week and is the most expensive per gallon average since mid-November.
Tennessee bill would create similar punishments for BUI as DUI

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A proposed Tennessee law would create the same punishment for those convicted with boating under the influence (BUI) as driving under the influence (DUI). SB0720/HB0458 authorizes courts to use the same sentencing alternatives for BUI cases as DUI cases and allows law enforcement to obtain search warrants to perform blood or breath tests.
