Montgomery County, OH

Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking

Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “PlatinumChefJay,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25.
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us

The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
Asian Food Festival returns to Cincinnati this spring

One of Cincinnati’s most popular food festivals will return April 29-30 to the Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati. The Asian Food Festival is celebrating its 12th year and will bring local restaurants together in one place to serve small plates priced from $2 to $10. The event itself is free to attend and those who do will be able to enjoy live entertainment, local craft and Asian beer and family activities as well as the food offerings from vendors.
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day returns Saturday to Jubie’s Creamery

Attention ice cream lovers! Saturday, Feb. 4 is National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and Jubie’s Creamery is ready to celebrate. Jubie’s is opening its Fairborn and Moraine locations at 9 a.m. for customers to savor frosted flake cereal ice cream, cereal bowl sundaes, cereal blasts and coffee or hot chocolate floats.
Trotwood pizza restaurant applies for liquor license

A Trotwood pizza restaurant with wings, burgers and more will soon sell beer and wine. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Latherly Pizza LLC DBA New York Pizzeria applied for D-1 and D-2 liquor permits on Jan. 24 for 498 E. Main Street. Stephen Larck, who owns the...
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed in Beavercreek

Melt Bar & Grilled, a Cleveland-based gourmet grilled cheese chain, has closed two of its restaurants including its Beavercreek location as of Jan. 31, according to company voicemail messages. “As of Tuesday, Jan. 31 our Beavercreek location is permanently closed,” the message said. “Everyone here appreciates your business over the...
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa

A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. with free pizza slices and 10 percent off orders. After holding a soft opening for about a month, D’oir’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4 with free pizza and 10 percent off orders starting at 4 p.m.
