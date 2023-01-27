Read full article on original website
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking
Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “PlatinumChefJay,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25.
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
Fostering, adoption among Clark County woman’s greatest blessings
In 1965 when Peggy Hanna and her husband Jim moved to Clark County from Chicago, they were hoping to find a house in which to raise their three little boys, Brian, Mark and Kevin. They ended up in an old farmhouse that turned out to be a blessing for their family and for others.
Asian Food Festival returns to Cincinnati this spring
One of Cincinnati’s most popular food festivals will return April 29-30 to the Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati. The Asian Food Festival is celebrating its 12th year and will bring local restaurants together in one place to serve small plates priced from $2 to $10. The event itself is free to attend and those who do will be able to enjoy live entertainment, local craft and Asian beer and family activities as well as the food offerings from vendors.
Special Olympics regional basketball tourney will be in one location thanks to Spooky Nook’s size
Event has typically had to be in multiple locations, organizers said. Fans, parents, players and organizers of the Special Olympics of Southwest Ohio Regional Tournament won’t have to race from facility to facility this year. In years past, the winter Special Olympics basketball tournament was held at multiple locations,...
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day returns Saturday to Jubie’s Creamery
Attention ice cream lovers! Saturday, Feb. 4 is National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and Jubie’s Creamery is ready to celebrate. Jubie’s is opening its Fairborn and Moraine locations at 9 a.m. for customers to savor frosted flake cereal ice cream, cereal bowl sundaes, cereal blasts and coffee or hot chocolate floats.
Trotwood pizza restaurant applies for liquor license
A Trotwood pizza restaurant with wings, burgers and more will soon sell beer and wine. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Latherly Pizza LLC DBA New York Pizzeria applied for D-1 and D-2 liquor permits on Jan. 24 for 498 E. Main Street. Stephen Larck, who owns the...
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed in Beavercreek
Melt Bar & Grilled, a Cleveland-based gourmet grilled cheese chain, has closed two of its restaurants including its Beavercreek location as of Jan. 31, according to company voicemail messages. “As of Tuesday, Jan. 31 our Beavercreek location is permanently closed,” the message said. “Everyone here appreciates your business over the...
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa
A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. with free pizza slices and 10 percent off orders. After holding a soft opening for about a month, D’oir’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4 with free pizza and 10 percent off orders starting at 4 p.m.
‘From Broadway to Bollywood’: Mason Symphony Orchestra performance set at Great Wolf Lodge
Songs from favorite musicals will come to life at the Mason Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert, “From Broadway to Bollywood.”. The musical-theater themed concert will be performed in Great Wolf Lodge’s Sequoia Ballroom Feb. 11 and is the latest performance of the MSO, managed and conducted by Dr. Lucy Ginther.
