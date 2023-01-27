One of Cincinnati’s most popular food festivals will return April 29-30 to the Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati. The Asian Food Festival is celebrating its 12th year and will bring local restaurants together in one place to serve small plates priced from $2 to $10. The event itself is free to attend and those who do will be able to enjoy live entertainment, local craft and Asian beer and family activities as well as the food offerings from vendors.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO