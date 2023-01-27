ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

DOJ: Former IRS employee found guilty of fraud, identity theft

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26btW1_0kTkxiFb00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A former IRS employee from Fresno has been found guilty of fraud and identity theft, officials with the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday.

Court documents say a federal jury found 41-year-old Deena Vang Lee of Fresno guilty of three counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of preparing and presenting false and fraudulent returns, and three counts of making and subscribing a false and fraudulent tax return.

DOJ officials say evidence presented at trial, from 2012 through 2016 shows Lee willfully prepared and filed tax returns for other individuals that contained materially false and fraudulent statements and underreported her taxable income on her personal tax returns.

Additionally, prosecutors say in her role as a tax preparer, Lee would put false information on the customer’s tax return without their knowledge or consent and submit the returns to the IRS.

According to authorities, as part of this scheme, Lee obtained the identification of multiple individuals and falsely listed their individuals as childcare providers on multiple customers’ tax returns without their knowledge or consent.

Taxpayers put trust in tax preparers to prepare their tax returns in accordance with the law. It is unacceptable for tax preparers to break this confidence by submitting fraudulent returns in their clients’ names.

J. Russell George, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration

Lee also underreported her own income related to the payments she received for tax preparation services on her personal tax returns for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, according to DOJ authorities.

We hold our employees to an even higher standard of expectations and compliance. Unfortunately, Deena Lee betrayed her duty and the trust the American public gave her and suffered the appropriate consequences. We are 100% committed to our tax administration and enforcement mission and will pursue anyone who break the law.

Darren Lian, Special Agent in Charge with IRS Criminal Investigation’s Oakland Field Office

Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8, 2023, she may face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the wire fraud counts. Three years in prison and a $250,0000 fine for each of the preparing and presenting false returns counts; three years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the making and subscribing a false tax return counts; and a two-year consecutive mandatory minimum sentence for the aggravated identity theft counts.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

No Domestic Violence Charge for Former Judge Arrested in Fresno

Oliver W. Wanger, a former federal judge from Fresno, will not face charges following a domestic violence arrest last month. Police arrested Wanger, 82, on Dec. 17, 2022, at his north Fresno home. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office — conflicting out “to avoid any appearance of impropriety if handled by our office” a DA spokeswoman said — turned the case over to counterparts in Tulare County for investigation.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FCSO: Selma suspect is a convicted felon with prior drug, armed robbery charges

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said in a press conference Tuesday that Deputies have detained the 23-year-old suspected gunman that shot a Selma police officer several times. That officer later died at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. After the shooting, detectives said the suspect...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

$50K Reward for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of Fresno Mom

Fresno police detectives are seeking the community’s help to solve the cold case homicide of a woman they describe as devoted to her two children and parents. In addition, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her murder.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Waymon Dulce McCombs

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Waymon Dulce McCombs. Waymon McCombs is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 60-year-old McCombs is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes. If you know where Waymon McCombs is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.

Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
SELMA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Illegal Skimming Device Located in ATM

January 27th, Friday morning an ATM technician located an illegal skimming device at an Bank of America ATM near Peach/Shaw in Clovis. This skimming device was removed from the ATM and at this time it’s unknown how long it was there. Detectives are working with the bank to try...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Selma man charged after 17kg of Fentanyl-laced pills seized

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Selma has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Court documents showed, on Jan. 4, 2023, federal and local law enforcement officers searched residences associated with 35-year-old Uriel Sotelo-Patino of Selma, who […]
SELMA, CA
KGET

Officer with Selma Police shot, 1 person detained

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. The condition of the officer injured is unknown. Images from […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy